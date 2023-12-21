David Kozak diary which he kept on social media outlet, Telegram documented in the days ahead the Prague University shooter who killed 15 always wanting to do a school shooting. Notes discuss his influences and morbid aspirations.

A 24 year old gunman who killed 15 and injured at least 25 people during a Thursday afternoon mass shooting rampage in Prague, according to a diary he kept on social media outlet, Telegram had always wanted to do a school shooting.

David Kozak, 24 and student at Prague’s Charles University opened fire just after 3pm, Thursday, killing 15 people, and injuring scores of other students – many of whom ran for their lives, while others stood on a ledge, while others cowered in fear in classrooms.

Shared screenshots revealed Kozak who had earlier that day had shot dead his father dead at their home in nearby village, Hostoun, aspiring to commit a mass school shooting.

‘Let me introduce myself, My name is David, I always wanted to do school shooting and possibly suicide’

A regard of Kozak’s diary revealed in a telegram channel, in his own words always dreamed of committing a mass murder, his inspirations were Ilyaz Galyaviev (he committed a shooting in the Kazan gymnasium in 2021, killing 9 people) and Alina Afanaskina (committed a shooting at a Bryansk school on December 7) .

‘Alina became the last point. It was as if she came to my aid from heaven just in time,’ read an entry.

Read some of David Kodak diary entries in the days before Thursday’s mass shooting: ‘This will be my dairy towards a school shooting.’

‘I was very inspired by Alina… very much’

Adding, ‘F*cking f*cked up, she certainly didn’t kill enough. I’ll try it.’

And days later again: ‘I want to do school shooting and possibly suicide. Alina Afanaskina helped me too much.’

‘I always wanted to kill’

‘I always wanted to kill, I thought I would become a maniac in the future. Then when Ilnaz did the shooting, I realised that it was much more profitable to do mass murders than serial ones. I sat.. waited, dreamed. Wanted.. but still Alina became the last point. It was as if she had come to my aid from heaven just in time.’

‘This channel will be closed for a long time, although I wanted to do open initially, but he I read one instructions that it is more correct a few hours before shooting open the channel. I’ll probably do that.

‘This channel is a diary where I will talk about my life before shooting.’

While police had yet to say what led up to the mass shooting at the University in Prague, Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said investigators didn’t suspect a link to any extemist ideology or groups, AP reported.

Gas bombs, ammunition and pyrotechnics were allegedly found in the basement of Kozak’s house. Reports allege he had psychological problems.

David Kozak was a student at the Institute of World History of Charles University based at the Faculty of Arts in Palach Square. The bloodshed took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the shooter was a student, Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek said.

Earlier this year, a man of the same name received an award from the Polish Institute in Prague for his graduate thesis on the revolutionary events of 1846 in Krakow and other areas that are now part of Poland, the BBC reports.

Vondrasek said in the evening that 14 people had died and 25 were injured, after earlier reporting that 15 had died and 24 were hurt. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise.

The chief described the shooter as an excellent student with no criminal record, but didn’t provide any other information.