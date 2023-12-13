Darvet Brown San Bernardino, California woman shot and killed by cops pointing gun at friend’s 3 year old toddler’s head at residence.

Video has captured the moment California police shot and killed a woman pointing a gun at a 3 year old child inside a San Bernardino residence over the weekend.

Darvet Brown, 35, was confronted by cops inside an apartment on East 21st Street Sunday morning and shot multiple times. She died at the scene.

The incident unfolded around 8 a.m., when police received a 911 call from a grandmother saying that an armed woman was inside her apartment threatening her 3-year-old grandson, KTLA reported.

‘Very distraught,’

Responding officers were met by the caller, who told them that she feared for the toddler’s life following Brown already having fired off gunshots inside the apartment.

As police were talking to the grandmother, they said they saw Brown, whom they described as ‘very distraught,’ emerge onto the balcony and point the gun at them, before dashing back inside the apartment and locking the door.

Cops kicked down the door and saw Brown standing on a bed and pointing the gun at the 3-year-old sobbing at her feet.

One of the officers opened fire on the woman, striking her multiple times and injuring her. When Brown refused to drop the gun and resumed pointing it at the boy, police shot her again, this time fatally, before pulling the infant to safety.

The San Bernardino Police Department has released a screenshot from a body camera video showing Brown pointing her gun at the toddler.

The child was not physically harmed in the shooting.

First responders tried to save Brown’s life, only for the shot woman to die from her injuries.

Police said Brown was not related to the boy. No known motive was immediately known.

It remained unclear how the distraught woman came to enter the residence and what led to her seemingly breaking down.

The mother of the 3-year-old told NBC Los Angeles that Brown was her friend, but she did not go into further detail.

‘We don’t we don’t really understand the reasoning behind the suspect’s chaotic behavior,’ Lt. Jennifer Kohrell, with the San Bernardino Police Department said. ‘She had been very violent with the residents there for quite some time before we even got there.’

Kohrell said the lives of the people in the apartment were in danger and officers had to act quickly.

‘We are just very grateful that our officers acted swiftly and were able to save that child’s life,’ she said.