Chloe Stott husband, Parker Stott dies days later after Wickenburg, Arizona crash that killed newly pregnant wife of Utah’s Clover Skin Care. Couple were en route to see family to share news of her expecting child.

‘You n Me forever Parker.’ The husband of a pregnant Utah influencer who was killed in a horror crash as they drove home for Christmas has now also died.

Chloe Stott, 24, and her husband, Parker Stott, had been driving to Arizona to surprise their families with news that she was expecting, when tragedy struck on Highway 93 near Wickenburg, Maricopa County, on Wednesday night.

The social media influencer and her unborn baby boy died at the scene after failing to clear a vehicle as she sought to overtake another car only to crash head on with a white Volvo commercial truck. Parker was airlifted to the Arizona Burn Center in a critical condition and had to undergo three surgeries including a leg amputation.

Parker Stott’s family confirmed on the day before Christmas Eve that he had died in hospital.

‘He’s the strongest person and has fought so hard. At 6.47pm, Parker grew his angel wings to fly him to Heaven to be with his sweet love Chloe and their baby,’ his family stated on Instagram.

‘Early this morning, Parker went in for his third surgery to do some clean up on his burns, as well as start on some skin grafting for his leg,’ a social media account run by his family said.

‘At the completion of the surgery, the surgeons delivered the news that Parker’s injuries were even more extensive than what we were already aware of and the outlook was extremely bleak.

‘A few hours later, we received the update that Parker’s vitals were dropping and he was going fast. We gather around him as a family, kissed him, hugged him, held his hand, told him just how much we loved him and how proud we were of him.

It remained unclear if Parker was ever made aware (was he ever conscious?) that Chloe and their unborn baby had been killed in Wednesday’s crash.

A fundraiser for the couple, which has raised almost $200,000, said they were about to announce the news of their pregnancy to the rest of the family when the horror crash struck.

‘They had just found out they were pregnant and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas,’ the GoFundMe page reads.

Hours earlier before Wednesday’s horror crash, Chloe had posted pictures with Parker on her Instagram page writing: ‘You n Me forever Parker.’

She was the owner of the popular Clover Skin bar, which specializes in aging and acne care and is attended by several influencers in Lindon, northern Utah.

Chloe and Parker married four years ago and often posted online about their love for each other.

She also often posted about her father, who passed away in 2015 from cancer, and her trips to Arizona to visit her siblings and nieces and nephews.

Come Thursday, the Clover Skin Bar posted on Instagram that it would close for the week ‘due to an unexpected tragedy.’

