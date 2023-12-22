Chloe Stott, Utah pregnant mom to be and unborn child killed in Wickenburg, Arizona head on collision, husband Parker critically injured as the founders of Clover Skin Bar had left a poignant message on the day of the car crash.

An expectant mother to be and her husband traveling home for Christmas to share the ‘good news’ about the couple’s upcoming newborn met with tragedy after the pair were involved in a car crash leading to the mom to be and her unborn baby killed and her spouse critically injured.

Chloe Stott, 24, and her husband, Parker, of Utah, were heading to Arizona for the holidays to share news of the couple’s upcoming newborn with their families Wednesday.

‘They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas,’ friend Jake Toolson wrote on GoFundMe.

The couple was traveling down Highway 93 in Wickenburg, Ariz., near Phoenix, around 8:15 p.m. when they collided with a white Volvo commercial truck after failing to completely pass another car in their lane, according to KSL-TV.

Stott and her unborn baby were killed on impact. Parker was air-lifted to the Arizona Burn Center, where he is ‘under intense care to save his life,’ according to the GoFundMe.

Parker has since had to have his leg be amputated.

The roadway was shut down for six hours following the crash.

Reported KSL: ‘According to Raul Garcia with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred at 8:18 p.m. on southbound U.S. 93, approximately 60 miles northwest of Phoenix. Garcia said a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck was passing vehicles southbound in a legal passing zone, but “failed to complete the pass and collided head-on with a white Volvo commercial truck tractor pulling a trailer loaded with home goods.’

The female passenger of the Toyota pickup truck died on impact. The male driver was transported to a hospital with critical injuries and burns. The driver of the Volvo was transported to the hospital as a precaution.’

‘You n Me forever Parker.’

The mother-to-be was an entrepreneur who ran a popular skincare boutique, Clover Skin Bar, in Lindon, Utah, roughly 40 miles outside Salt Lake City.

Following the success of their business, Chloe and Parker and hired a team of estheticians specializing in age prevention and acne.

On the day of the crash, Stott had posted a photo of her and her husband on Instagram, with the caption: ‘You n Me forever Parker.’

Chloe and Parker married four years ago and often posted online about their love for each other.

She also often posted about her father, who passed away in 2015 from cancer, and her trips to Arizona to visit her siblings and nieces and nephews.

Her uncle David Cook left a message on her Instagram, saying: ‘Two of the sweetest people on this earth. We will miss you so much. You have your father to meet up with now.’

The Clover Skin Bar posted on Instagram that it would close for the week ‘due to an unexpected tragedy.’

Not immediately clear is whether Chloe’s husband who remained in critical condition was aware of Parker’s passing.