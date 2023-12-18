Bullhead City house fire in Arizona leaves 5 children dead, ages, 2 to 13 after they were left home alone by a single father, John Jones to go Christmas shopping. 11 year old boy, Henry Lewis identified as relative of siblings, 5 year old boy, Zane Michael Jones also id as victim as boy’s mother seeks answers.

Tragedy. Five children have died in a house fire in northwestern Arizona after they were left alone by a single parent father who had stepped out of the home to go Christmas shopping for the children.

The blaze broke out in a home in Bullhead City on Saturday evening, when the father’s four children — aged 2, 4, 5, and 13 and a fifth child, a 11 year old boy, a cousin — did not make it out of the two-story duplex near the Colorado River authorities said.

The fatal fire occurred in the 400 block of Anna Circle at around 5 p.m. local time near the Arizona-Nevada border according to a release from the Bullhead City Police Department.

Children left home alone so dad could buy them Xmas gifts

The Bullhead City Fire Department stated the fire appearing to erupt in the downstairs foyer and traveling up the stairs, trapping all five kids in an upstairs bedroom.

Images from the scene showed the fire department frantically spraying the roof of the house to extinguish the blaze.

Four of the children were siblings and the fifth child was a relative, according to Emily Fromelt, a spokesperson for Bullhead City Police Department. While authorities declined to formally identity the siblings’ father — social media identified the parent as Bullhead City man, John Jones.

The identities of two boys who died in the blaze was revealed as 11 year old boy, Henry Lewis along with five year old boy, Zane Michael Jones. Social media identified the father of the four siblings who perished as John Jones. The children’s grandfather was also identified as Arizona fire service employee, John Jones Sr.

While no Arizona law exists stating how old a child must be before a parent can legally allow them to be left alone without facing any potential legal consequences, single parent, John Jones Jr. told of leaving his four children along with a fifth child alone while he ‘briefly’ stepped out for 2 hours to buy Christmas presents for the children.

13 year old left to watch over four younger children as dad went Christmas shopping

A GoFundMe for parent, Brian Lewis stated: ‘On December 16, 2023 the unthinkable happened and Brian lost one of his sons, Henry, in the Anna Circle fire in Bullhead City, AZ. Brian is a loving and caring father.’

‘He lives his life for his two boys and this tragedy has devastated him and his other son.’

Henry Lewis’ mother, Lydia Jellsion, also confirmed on Facebook her son and family members passed away in the fire.

‘No words can express this pain! My heart n soul hurt! I lost half of me yesterday that I will never get back. I love u so much! I am so sorry! This is unreal, I can’t fathom this. My son. My niece n nephews. Gone. They’re gone,’ she said.

The siblings were the grandchildren of an Arizona fire service employee, the dailymail reported.

‘I’m so sorry buddy, I love you so much!’

Nicole Sellers of Bullhead City, (also going by the name of Nicole Renae Husko) the mother of five-year-old victim, Zane Michael Jones wrote on Facebook: ‘Mommy loves you so much I’m so lost for words.’

‘I don’t know what to say I don’t know what to think I wish you were here with me.

‘I’m so sorry buddy, I love you so much. Such a beautiful soul [taken so] young. May you rest in peace with the other four beautiful children.’

In another post the parent according to the dailymail shared: ‘I only got 5 years with him please bring me my baby back.’

One of the children was a kindergartener at the nearby Desert Valley School, according to Lance Ross, public information officer for the Bullhead City School District, AZ Central reported.

The tragedy has ‘rocked the community,’ Ross told AZ Central.

‘It’s a growing community but, at its heart, it’s still a small community. So when things like this happen, people pull together,’ Ross added.

A GoFundme fundraiser, titled, ‘Anna Circle House Fire Memorial Services,’ was started in a bid to raise funds for the parents of the deceased to help with expenses in relation to the blaze and burial of victims.

A cause for the blaze had yet to be determined.

Authorities to date did not indicate any charges against the single parent.