Andrew 'Drew' Sofranko killed in hit & run after being dad's best man

Man killed in Xmas hit & run after serving as dad’s best...

Andrew ‘Drew’ Sofranko killed crossing Florida street two days after serving as his dad’s best man at his wedding. Father, Douglas Sofranko dumbfounded. No suspect or arrest as case is now opened as homicide.

Define tragedy? A 23-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Melbourne, Florida early Monday morning, Christmas Day morning, less than two days after serving as the best man at his father’s wedding.

Andrew ‘Drew’ Sofranko was killed while trying to cross South Harbor City Boulevard just after midnight on Christmas morning, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

Sofranko was struck by a driver behind the wheel of a white four-door Chevrolet, who allegedly fled the scene.

‘Worst horrific tragedy I’ve ever experienced in my entire life’

Sofranko was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to WESH NBC.

‘I was absolutely devastated. I mean, I loved him more than anyone in the world,’ Andrew’s father, Douglas Sofranko, told WESH. ‘Losing a child enough is hard to comprehend, but to go from literally like the happiest times in our life to not even to two full days later, the absolute worst horrific tragedy I’ve ever experienced in my entire life and ever will.’

‘The physician said that he likely died immediately upon impact,’ the elder Sofranko told Fox 35. ‘He didn’t have a pulse when the paramedics got there. So, there’s some very slight solace in the fact that he didn’t feel any pain, but it doesn’t really help the big picture.’

Andrew Sofranko was planning to follow in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in the military according to News 6 Orlando.

Hit and run opened as homicide investigation

Hours before his death, Andrew gave a speech at his father’s wedding.

‘Dad, you’ve been my hero and guide, and now seeing you take this step with such grace and happiness fills my heart with immense joy,’ Andrew said in a video clip from the ceremony.

A homicide investigation is being opened in connection with Andrew’s death.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help aid the family with funeral costs. $5,160 has been raised at the time of publication.

The Melbourne Police Department are still investigating the cause of the accident and whether any alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident. No suspect has yet been identified along with no arrests made.