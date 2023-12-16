Alina Page suicide: Dr Brian Page orthopedic surgeon wife jumps to her death from couple’s luxury Manhattan apartment building the Brittany after an argument. Couple moved to NYC from Texas with their two young children in 2021.

The glamorous wife of a NYC Orthopedic surgeon and mother of two has been identified as the woman who jumped to her suicide death from a luxury Manhattan high rise apartment building earlier this week.

Alina Page, 35, jumped to her suicide death from the 36th floor roof of Upper East Side high-rise apartment building, the Brittany on Thursday evening, following an argument with her husband, Orthopedic surgeon Brian Page.

The woman originally hailing from Russia, lived with her husband and their two young children at the luxury address where they lived in a $7,500 a month apartment, at the Brittany, on 1775 York Ave, New York, just off East 91st.

Page is alleged to have fallen from the roof of the luxury Manhattan apartment after running from the couple’s apartment after having a disagreement with her partner the dailymail reported. It remained unclear what the ‘disagreement’ was that led to the wife and mother of two taking her own life.

A previous report via the nypost told of an un-identified woman with critical injuries outside the Brittany, clinging to life, Thursday night before dying from her injuries.

She was rushed to the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell, but was pronounced dead on arrival after succumbing to her injuries.

Police confirmed that the victim’s injuries were as a result of a fall from an ‘elevated height’.

The building boasts a roof terrace, with sources confirming that Alina Page is thought to have jumped from the highest point.

An NYPD spokesperson told the dailymail that Page’s injuries were ‘consistent with a fall’, and there were no signs of criminality in the death, as authorities continued to investigate.

The young mother moved to NYC with her husband and their two young children from Temple, Texas in 2021.

Page, from Russia, married Brian in 2007, and regularly posted about her love for her new New York home along sharing photos on social media of her family and their luxury lifestyle.

An about page linked to Dr. Brian Page, who worked with the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, described him specializing as an orthopaedic trauma and limb reconstruction surgeon at Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.

The surgeon is described having received a B.S in Chemistry at the University of California, San Diego, where he graduated cum laude and graduated medical school with distinction from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. The site further states Dr. Page completing his residency at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – the largest hospital system in Texas – and completing two fellowships at the prestigious Hospital for Special Surgery.

According to The Brittany’s website, where the family lived, the building which rents out ‘spacious’ one and two bedroom apartmens, boasts a ‘stately framed entrance with 24-hour doorman, landscaped gardens with sparkling fountain, elegant two-story lobby, landscaped rooftop sundeck with mesmerizing panoramic river and city views.’

The luxury apartment building also comes with a 7,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness club, 55-foot indoor swimming pool, and men’s and women’s saunas.

Other amenities include, apartments coming with nine-foot ceilings, bay windows, solid parquet wood floors, custom kitchens and marble bathrooms, with many equipped with a full-size washer and vented dryer. Other amenities include an attended garage with electric vehicle charging stations and service entrance, escorted in-house deliveries, and private shuttle bus to 86th Street shopping and transportation, as well as a recreational lounge and custom-designed children’s playroom.

Investigators have yet to say whether there had been prior incidents or episodes of dramatic behavior at the residence along with the ongoing nature and dynamics of the couple’s relationship or whether Alina Page was undergoing mental health therapy or had experienced recent trauma.