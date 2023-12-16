Aidan Maese-Czeropski Senate staffer fired over gay sex video

Aidan Maese-Czeropski Senate staffer for Democrat Ben Cardin fired after video he filmed of himself having same sex with another individual in the hearing room goes viral.

Boys will be boys… A US Senate staffer allegedly caught filming himself having sex in a Judiciary Committee hearing room has been fired, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) confirmed on X.

‘Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter,’ Cardin’s office whom the senate staffer worked for stated.

Maese-Czeropski, a 24-year-old legislative aide, was accused of posting a video of himself in the ‘delicious throes’ with another man on a public X account. His face appeared to be clearly visible, according to The Spectator, which first broke the story Friday.

An exciting but very short political life

The roughly eight seconds of ‘physical activity’ allegedly took place in the same room where nominees to the Supreme Court are grilled by senators and where former FBI boss James Comey once testified about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The United States Capitol Police launched a probe into potential criminal violations after the video began circulating. The identity of the ‘participating’ partner was not immediately known, nor how the video came to be leaked.

Maese-Czeropski previously was featured in an ad for President Biden — earning a shoutout from his mother’s now deleted X account.

“Thank you for including my son, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, in your thoughtful message to everyone who has supported you,” the staffer’s mother said in a November 2020 post. “He has worked tirelessly with the DNC of Virginia. Congratulations to All!!”

‘I probably f*cked up…’

The same year, he apparently wrote on the payment platform Venmo, “I want Joe Biden to spit in my mouth.”

In a statement on LinkedIn the former staffer admitted he had “shown poor judgement.”

‘This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,’ he wrote.

Adding, ‘While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.’