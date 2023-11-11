Jilted boyfriend shoots ex girlfriend dead after warning her not to see...

Robens Cesar, Boynton Beach, Florida man charged with first-degree murder of ex-girlfriend, Fridelene Daniel after saying he didn’t want her to see new man. Victim had just filed harassment report 40 minutes earlier.

A Florida man is accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend just hours after she filed a police report accusing him of constant harassment.

Robens Cesar, 41, was charged with first-degree murder in the Wednesday death of 34-year-old Fridelene Daniel.

In an interview with detectives after the alleged shooting, Cesar told police that he ‘couldn’t stand to see Fridelene with another man’ and was trying to convince her to get back together with him, according to a probable cause affadivit cited by Law & Crime.

‘Final straw’ moment leads to ex boyfriend seeking out to shoot victim dead

‘Cesar stated Fridelene reporting him to the police earlier in the day was the final straw and he shot her,’ police wrote.

About 40 minutes before police believe she was shot, Daniel had lodged a complaint with the Boynton Police Department alleging that her ex-boyfriend had been stalking and harassing her, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses dialed 911 around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, where police found Daniel dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Several spent shell casings were found near her body, police said.

Callers told 911 dispatchers that they saw the shooter fleeing the scene in a black Honda. Cesar was captured on the building’s surveillance footage wearing a blue-gray tee shirt, green shorts and with his dreadlocks pulled back into a ponytail.

Police located Cesar at his home about four miles away and took him into custody.

‘Oh, did you bring a gun to kill me?’

Daniel’s family told WPEC that the 34-year-old was on the phone with a relative in Haiti in the moments before she was shot in the parking lot of the Boynton Beach apartment complex where she lived.

When she pulled up to her apartment in her car, the family said, the relative allegedly heard Daniel say ‘Oh, did you bring a gun to kill me?’

The question was followed by the sounds of gunfire.

Neighbors told of also hearing a barrage of shots fired.

‘It was just like boom and then it was a brief maybe like two-second pause I want to say and three or four more,’ neighbor Dawn Rosado told CBS12 News. ‘We just kind of froze there for a moment.’

According to family members, when Fridelene dropped her daughter off at school Wednesday morning she noticed her ex-boyfriend was following her.

Fridelene drove straight to the Boynton Beach Police station to report that she was being followed and then went home.

Upon arriving at the complex where she lived, her ex-boyfriend was waiting there in the parking lot with a gun. That’s when the jilted ex boyfriend shot Fridelene dead, before fleeing, only to be arrested shortly after.

The former boyfriend remains held at Palm Beach County Jail without bond.