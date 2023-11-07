Paul Kessler, Israeli supporter, 69, killed in possible hate crime during pro Palestine protestor confrontation in Thousand Oaks, California. Investigations continue.

An elderly Jewish protester was killed in California in a possible hate crime following a skirmish with pro Palestinian protesters led to him falling on his head after reportedly being hit with a megaphone.

Paul Kessler, 69, was caught up in rival rallies in Thousand Oaks on Sunday – one in support of Israel and the other backing the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing Israel/Hamas conflict.

Kessler was involved in a tussle with another person where he fell backward and hit his head on the ground, KTLA reported.

‘You don’t expect people to go to a rally and not come home,’

Social media posts showed the man lying on the ground with a pool of blood under him as medics rushed to help him.

Kessler was taken to the hospital on Sunday but died of his injuries the following day. Cops launched an investigation as his autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Kessler’s wife on Monday was said to be ‘in a state of total shock’ while local religious leaders called his death a ‘tragedy’.

Local rabbi Moshe Bryski told the nypost that Kessler’s death was ‘just a tragedy.’

‘You don’t expect people to go to a rally and not come home,’ Bryski said.

The rabbi added that Kessler was at the event to serve as a counter-protestor to a Pro-Palestinian gathering.

Bryski said when he contacted Kessler’s wife on Monday morning, she was ‘in a state of total shock.’

The clash happened around 3:20pm on Sunday when police were called for a reported battery.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found Kessler with a head injury. He was taken the hospital, where he died on Monday.

An autopsy determined Kessler died from a blunt force head injury and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Pro-Palestinian Activist KILLS elderly Jewish man in Los Angeles. LAPD have confirmed Paul Kessler has died from a critical head injury after being assaulted by a Palestinian activist who hit him over the head with a megaphone. According to a witness, a… pic.twitter.com/JUzRW0RBBs — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 7, 2023

No arrests or suspects

Witnesses told investigators that Kessler was involved in a scrum with other protestors. He fell back and hit his head on the ground. The Los Angeles Times reported that Kessler was hit in the head before falling back.

No arrests have been in connection to the protests and police have not said if there is a possible crime.

Authorities described the incident as isolated and not part of a larger effort.

Rabbi Michael Barclay, the rabbi in Westlake, urged calm and said he was trying to find more information.

He said police had identified a suspected who was involved in an altercation with Kessler before he fell, but there were conflicting witness reports as to whether Kessler was pushed or tripped.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles claimed the victim was ‘struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protestor.’ They were unable to provide further details.

The Federation said in a statement: ‘While we wait for more information from our law enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone.

‘Violence against our people has no place in civilized society. We demand safety. We will not tolerate violence against our community. We will do everything in our power to prevent it.’

Anti-Israeli protesters continued chanting at the scene were the 65-year-old Jewish man Paul Kessler allegedly got beaten and later lost his life. His blood was still on the ground… pic.twitter.com/A8ph0lkUGI — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 7, 2023

Possible hate crime?

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said it is now exploring Kessler’s ‘homicide’ death as a possible hate crime.

Ventura County Supervisor Jeff Gorell said in a statement he was “heartbroken” over the death.

‘I’m heartbroken to hear of the tragic death of an elderly man today after having been struck at a protest in my district,’ he posted on X.

‘My prayers are with this man’s family and friends. Our whole community grieves at this senseless loss of life. I call for peace in our community.’

No arrests were announced in Monday’s press release from the sheriff’s office. Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. local time Tuesday where more information could be disclosed.