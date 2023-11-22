Hayward love triangle: Parwiz Assar murdered by wife & her new lover as Razma Mohammad-Ibrahim and Samim Azizi now face murder charges.

A married California woman and her new romantic love interest are alleged to have plotted to kill her husband, with the much younger man fatally stabbing his love triangle nemesis according to Hayward police.

Razma Mohammad-Ibrahim, 35, of Hayward, and Samim Azizi, 21, of Washington, were arrested and charged with murder in the death of 51-year-old Parwiz Assar, of Hayward, on the evening of October 8, the Hayward Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Mohammad-Ibrahim and Assar were married for about 12 years and had been experiencing marital problems, according to police, who said Mohammad-Ibrahim and Azizi met just under a year ago and began an intimate relationship.

Plot to kill husband amid marital problems

The two planned to kill Assar so Mohammad-Ibrahim could end the marriage and have full custody of her children as well as all the family assets, police said, adding the married couple’s minor children are currently in the custody of family.

Officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8 to the area of Lance Way and Tucker Street, where they found Assar outside suffering from stab wounds, according to police, who said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohammad-Ibrahim was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held without bail at the Santa Rita County jail, police said. Azizi was taken into custody Oct. 31 in Seattle and is being held, also without bail, at the King County jail, where he is awaiting extradition to California, according to police.

‘Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Assar as they continue to grieve during this difficult time,’ Hayward Acting Police Chief Bryan Matthews said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 510-293-7176.