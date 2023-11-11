Mohammed Mondal Indiana man shoots wife Stacy seven times, killing her during argument in car with two young children in the backseat. Insists wife was having an affair and was getting ready to shoot him and responded in ‘self defense.’

An Indiana man who allegedly shot his wife seven times, killing her as they drove to a family photo session, with their two young children in the backseat claimed doing so in order to ‘neutralise a threat.’

Mohammed Mondal shot his wife, Stacy, 40, seven times on Monday, according to Dearborn County deputies as they were driving to J.C Penny.

After leaving their home in Bright, Indiana, Mondal told officers the two began arguing in the vehicle. According to detectives, the husband shot his wife dead after the man telling he sought to ’neutralise a threat,’ and that he wasn’t the ‘bad guy.’

Shot in self defense to ‘neutralise threat’

An arrest affadivit stated the man saying Stacy hitting him with her cellphone before reaching for a gun in the open centre console of the vehicle, with Mondal in turn using his firearm to shoot his wife dead, ‘in self defence.’

Mondal then called 911 only to hang up before reporting the shooting to a neighbor, who is also a Dearborn County deputy, WLWT reported.

The family was escorted to the hospital, where Stacy later died.

Deputies saw Mondal’s wife was covered in blood and ‘slumped to the left side toward the center console.’

She was pronounced dead at 12:11 p.m., police said.

A small black handgun was found on the passenger side floor near the woman’s feet, per the document.

Police say two of the couple’s children — a 14-month-old and a two-month old — were in the backseat.

Husband insisted was having affairs and that he was being followed

‘The children were fine. They were remarkably, for lack of a better term, unaffected,’ said Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. ‘I mean, I was actually there by the vehicle and saw with my own eyes, and one of the children was still watching the video screen that was up in the. The infant got a little bit fussy there for a bit because he was hungry.’

The Mondal family had five kids, of which the two youngest were with the parents at the time of the shooting.

During questioning Mondal stated that his wife, Stacy was having an affair with a neighbour, along with two other previous affairs with two local men, who Mondal insisted one of the former lovers was now following him. Mondal also believed that his father in law was following him on the day the shooting according to the affidavit.

Detectives noted in the affidavit that they were unable to find any evidence of Stacy’s alleged infidelity.

When detectives informed Mondal that his wife had been pronounced dead, the man told them ‘for the first time’ that ‘Stacy [Mondal] pointed the gun at him before he shot her,’ police reported.

Detectives wrote that they were unable to find evidence that Stacy fired a shot during the argument.

The husband who made his first court appearance on Thursday, was formally charged with murder and two counts of neglect of dependents.

Mondal was also ordered to have no contact with the children or their caretaker, their maternal grandmother who will now raise the children.

Mondal remains held with no bond.