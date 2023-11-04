Kevin Kangethe wanted in the murder of Margaret ‘Maggie’ Mbitu after missing woman is found in boyfriend’s trunk at Boston airport before man flees to Kenya.

The body of a missing woman was found in a car parked at a Boston airport garage Wednesday after her boyfriend allegedly killed her, before catching a flight on to Kenya.

State troopers found Margaret ‘Maggie’ Mbitu, 31, of Whitman, in the Central Parking lot of Logan Airport around 6:30 p.m., two days after she was reported missing, police said.

The missing woman was found in the front passenger seat with massive slash wounds to her face and neck, as well as other puncture wounds to her sides, with officers noting she showed ‘obvious signs of death.’ Large amounts of blood was found inside the vehicle.

Arrest warrant issued for boyfriend

Mbitu was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday leaving her job at nonprofit BAMSI in Halifax, about 30 miles southeast of Boston, according to the missing person poster.

Police are now on the hunt for her boyfriend Kevin Kangethe, 40, of Lowell, who allegedly killed the woman before boarding a flight to Kenya.

Mbitu’s time of death was not revealed, but police said Kangethe bought plane tickets to the African country in the early hours of Tuesday morning, just hours after the wanted man was seen in surveillance video entering and then leaving the garage where Mbitu’s body was found.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the State Police announced an arrest warrant for Kangethe in the aftermath.

‘There is no threat to the public or to Logan Airport travelers,’ authorities said in a press release on Thursday. ‘No further information is being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.’

‘Heartbroken by tragic murder.’

Friends and loved ones remembered Mbitu as a kind and charismatic woman who worked as a per diem nurse alongside her mother.

The following day, after Mbitu’s body was found, BAMSI said its community is ‘heartbroken by the tragic murder.’

‘She was warm, caring, and loved by everyone she worked with, both staff and the people she cared for in our group homes,’ the nonprofit said on Facebook.

‘As an agency, we are in mourning over the loss of such an amazing young woman.’

Kenyan authorities along with state authorities are now seeking to locate the man and extradite him back to the U.S.

No murder motive was immediately known.