: About author bio at bottom of article.

Cody Wiggins, Pensacola teacher shoots wife, brother in law at Franklin wedding in Tennessee after argument erupting. No known motive.

A Florida high school teacher is accused of shooting at his wife and brother-in-law at a wedding in Tennessee over the weekend. The three were attending a wedding together a Franklin Marriott area hotel.

Cody Wiggins, 29, opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun at the Marriott of Cool Spring around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Franklin Police Department said in a statement.

Gunfire erupted following a ‘huge argument’ in the lobby of the Marriott during the wedding event. At some point, one of the victims was observed running through the lobby after being shot, WEAR reported.

Victims conditions unknown as Florida teacher faces attempted murder charges

It remained unclear what led up to the trio being embroiled in an argument and the subsequent gun violence.

Wiggins fled the scene on foot, but was quickly located in a nearby subdivision, cops said. Police say he used a semi-automatic handgun.

‘The suspect arrested was the husband and brother-in-law of the two victims. They had all been in Franklin attending a wedding,’ police said.

Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital, and their current conditions are unknown.

Wiggins faces counts of attempted homicide, one count of domestic assault, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence, according to authorities.

He is being held in Williamson County Jail on $3.5 million bond, according to WEAR.

As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Prior to his arrest, Wiggins was an English teacher at West Florida High School in Pensacola, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

‘In compliance with Florida law and the Escambia County School District’s contractual provisions, the employee will be immediately suspended,’ Escambia Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard said in response to questions about Wiggins’ ongoing affiliation with the school.

‘We will continue to work with law enforcement as the case is brought to a culmination,’ Leonard added.

The episode marks the third time a teacher at West Florida High School faces charges for a violent crime, WEAR reported.