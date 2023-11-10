Angelo Owens, 9 year old Florida boy escapes potentially lethal encounter while visiting his grandmother’s Longwood home when he mistakes a rattlesnake for a stuffed animal in the backyard.

It could have been a lethal playtime experience… A 9-year-old Florida boy nearly made a fatal mistake after approaching one of the world’s most venomous snakes, believing it was a ‘stuffed animal.’

Angelo Owens was visiting his grandmother in Longwood on Wednesday when he spotted something in the corner of her backyard, WESH 2 reported.

‘I thought it was a stuffed animal,’ the young boy said after approaching the ‘object’ before realizing it was a live snake.

The boy quickly went inside to tell his family about the discovery. They at first believed Angelo had stumbled upon a harmless garden snake — until they heard the sound of a 4-foot diamondback rattlesnake.

‘Just a real loud hiss. You could hear it two to three houses away — it was loud,’ Angelo’s father, Alex Owens, told WESH.

Alex shared that his son’s experience left him ‘shaking for a while,’ thinking about how different the outcome could have been.

Fortunately for the family, Angelo did not get close enough to the predator, and the family called one of central Florida’s most experienced critter catchers, Bob Cross.

‘He is a lucky boy. Had he not been wise enough to go get his mom, or if he had tried to pick it up, or get near it … this would be a different story,’ Cross told WESH.

The family said they called the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation (FWC) service first, but when their staffers arrived, they told them they could not deal with venomous snakes and gave them a list of people who could.

The Eastern diamondback rattlesnake – the largest venomous snake in the U.S

The Eastern diamondback rattlesnake — the United States’ largest venomous snake, which can grow up to 8 feet long — was removed safely from the property and taken to a reptile center that will collect its venom to make antivenin to save the lives of snakebite victims.

The Owens family is no stranger to Florida’s wildlife and has dealt with coyotes, foxes, and even a bear that once snuck into their garage — but the rattlesnake was a first.

The Eastern diamondback rattlesnake is often found in open-canopied pine forests that frequently burn, but can be found in various habitats, according to the FWC.

Its bite can be excruciatingly painful and releases a venom called hemotoxin that kills red blood cells and causes tissue damage.

Said to be an excellent swimmer, the diamondback rattlesnake can appear yellow- or tan-skinned, with key characteristics being the distinct black, brown and cream diamonds down their back.

The poisonous snakes will also use vegetation for cover, relying on camouflage to conceal them while foraging for food.

In September, an Amazon driver was left in serious condition at the hospital after getting bitten by a massive rattlesnake while delivering a package in Florida.

The driver failed to see the giant Eastern diamondback coiled up near the front door of a home in Pam City.