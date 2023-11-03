3 year old Gary, Indiana boy accidentally shoots 2 year old brother dead after finding gun in mom’s purse. Identity of parent no made public as to date no charges are made.

And yet again…. A 2 year old Indiana toddler boy has died after his 3 year old brother accidentally shot his sibling dead after finding a loaded gun in their mother’s purse.

The boys’ mother told police that her 3-year-old son was in her bedroom when he found the gun and shot his younger brother, WGN reported. Despite driving the wounded youngster to a nearby hospital, the wounded child died of his injury.

The episode happened Friday night in Gary, about 150 miles from Indianapolis. Neighbors reported hearing a loud bang shortly before 7:30 p.m., ABC reported.

Case remains under investigation

The Gary Police Department in a post on Facebook, urged gun-owning residents to ‘secure their firearms in a gun box or with a gun lock.’

In a joint statement from Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince and Gary Police Chief Anthony Titus, the officials pledged action in the wake of the young boy’s death.

‘This case is under investigation, but it’s a difficult reminder of the responsibility we all have as adults in properly securing any firearms and devices that may become weapons in the hands of innocent children.

‘Clearly, we must do more to protect our community members from accidents like these, and we are going to act,’ the officials said.

They reminded residents that the police department offers free gun locks and said they will be ordering ‘many more.’

‘We will determine the best way to issue these free and potentially life-saving devices throughout our community,’ the statement added.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death accidental, although the incident is still being investigated by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, CBS Chicago reported.

To date no charges have been filed. Officials declined to say whether the mother, who was not identified faced charges. It remained unclear if the mother legally owned the weapon.

341 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 130 deaths in 2023

The tragedy is the latest in accidental shootings in the U.S, at the hands of children coming across loaded guns, including that of an 8 months pregnant mom accidentally shot dead by 2 year old son in Norwalk, Ohio in June.

A month later, a 3 year old San Diego toddler accidentally shot their 1 year old sister dead with unsecured gun from the family home.

Everytown for Gun Safety estimates that there are 4.6 million children in America who live in a home with at least one unlocked and loaded firearm.

Nearly one child gains access to a loaded firearm and unintentionally shoots themself or someone else every day in America — an average of 350 children a year, according to the nonprofit.

As of November, 2023, there were at least 341 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 130 deaths and 223 injuries nationally according to the non-profit.