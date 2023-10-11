Suzanne Laprise former Connecticut state worker has meltdown at Bristol police station after walking in with gun and demanding that cops kill her or that she would shoot them.

A former Connecticut state worker was captured on surveillance video repeatedly banging her handgun on the protective glass at a police department before shooting multiple rounds directly at the glass.

Suzanne Laprise, 51, is alleged to have into the lobby of the Bristol Police Department office on North Main Street on Oct. 5 and opening gun-fire on the bullet-proof office windows, according to a release from the inspector general’s office.

Security video footage captured Laprise making her way to the empty front desk and knocking on the front desk windows with her hand before repeatedly banging the gun on the glass.

‘Disturbed’

As the seemingly distraught woman continues knocking on the glass, she turns and fires multiple rounds.

Cops said the bullets ‘did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass.’

Laprise is also seen firing a round into the police station ceiling.

Body camera footage, showed officers attempting to have ‘open dialogue’ with Laprise before moving in to eventually contain and arrest the woman.

Despite attempting to talk with Laprise, the ‘disturbed’ woman continued to fire additional rounds in the direction of the officers, the release stated.

Officer Spencer Boisvert fired two shots in her direction but no one was hit, police said.

The video shows multiple officers rushing towards Laprise when she sets the gun down. Officers “deployed an electronic defense weapon” before taking her into custody, police said.

Police said that Laprise was taken to Bristol Hospital for evaluation.

‘ I’m going to go to the Bristol Police Dept and tell them to kill me or I will shoot them.’

Laprise was charged with Criminal Attempted Murder with Special Circumstance, Illegal Discharge of Firearm, Illegal carry of firearms under the influence of drug/alcohol, Criminal use of Weapon, Violation of Pistol Permit Requirements, Illegal Possession of Large Capacity Magazine, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, WWLP reported.

She is being held on a $3,000,000.00 bond and was arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on October 6.

Of note, prior to last Thursday night’s outburst, Laprise had been at a bar in the near vicinity before making her way to the Bristol police precinct. At some point while at the bar, Laprise reportedly expressed concerns about her life and mental health.

Laprise is alleged to have told the patron, ‘I’m going to go to the Bristol Police Dept and tell them to kill me or I will shoot them.’

It remained unclear whether the former Connecticut state worker had previously displayed unhinged behavior and acts of violence at her former place of employment…