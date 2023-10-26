Robert Card X formerly Twitter account showed Lewiston shooting suspect liking right wing political pundits including posts on terrorism and mass shootings and a MAGA group. While his de-activated Facebook account showed him acknowledging military career and possibly hinting at mass shooting in the near future. Influenced by right wing extremism?

Robert Card, the alleged Lewiston shooting suspect who fatally gunned down 18 people and injuring 13 in three separate shootings in Maine, Wednesday night is reported to have liked a number of ‘right leaning’ political posts along with posts discussing mass shootings and terrorism on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The gunman’s Facebook account also according to speculation on social media alluded to the gunman previously sharing on the Meta platform an impending act of violence in the weeks prior. Such claims could not be verified following the removal of both of Card’s Facebook and X, formerly Twitter (which he shared under the handle: @RobertC20041800).

According to screen grabs and videos from what is allegedly Card’s Facebook page, the alleged 40 year old gunman finished a 20-year career in the army earlier this year.

Let’s take a look at the #maineshooter, Robert Card’s, likes on X. Your typical right wing hate machine. pic.twitter.com/infFaYXyzO — Dave William (@youarethemrd) October 26, 2023

Affinity towards right wing punditry talking points

It is perhaps a regard of Robert Card’s X account (formerly Twitter) that more could be possibly gauged as to the alleged gunman’s temperament and possible political leanings.

A video of Card’s X account, shows Card expressing interested in right-wing figures. His “liked” tweets include content published by Donald Trump Jnr., Tucker Carlson and Dinesh D’Souza. He also liked tweets by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan, according to the screenshots.

Card liked a tweet from the former president’s son regarding trans and non-binary ‘mass shooters’ from March this year, which reads: ‘Given the incredible rise of trans/non-binary mass shooters in the last few years… by far the largest group committing as a percentage of population… maybe, rather than talking about guns we should be talking about lunatics pushing their gender affirming bullsh*t on our kids?’

Another tweet he liked, from right wing pundit, Tucker Carlson, regarding the same subject, reads: ‘The trans movement, it turns out, is the mirror image of Christianity, and therefore its natural enemy. People who believe they’re God can’t stand to be reminded that they’re not.’

He also liked a post from Dinesh D’Souza, critiquing the banning of assault weapons, which reads: ‘Ban assault weapons? Well, cars kill more people than guns do. But we blame the drivers. We don’t ban large or fast cars. We understand that cars, like guns, don’t act by themselves. The blame lies with the people who operate these mechanical devices. Common sense 101.’

Card also liked a post by a conservative page named Catturd that read,

Reports Heavy: ‘Good morning …When you don’t have the will of The People … you cheat, lie, fudge numbers, force lockdowns, illegally change election laws, run out of ink, make sure the voting machines don’t work in Republican areas only, hire 2000 mules, call voter ID racist, shut down counting on election night, do ballot dumps in the middle of the night which miraculously have 99% Democrat votes, have your propaganda communist media lie for you, count for weeks until you get your candidate to pull ahead then immediately shutdown counting, and arrest your political opponents to win.’

The alleged gunman also liked a post by a man named Daniel Baranowski, who defines himself as an ‘ultra MAGA conservative,’ who wrote, sharing a picture of Musk: ‘This man spent $44 billion to buy Twitter so you and I can openly communicate! And the Democrats are LIVID.’

The death toll of 22, which could rise, is the largest from a mass shooting this year. The U.S. is currently on pace to meet or surpass the previous record for the most mass shootings in a year, which was set in 2021 with a total of 690, according to Gun Violence Archive (GVA) data.

Right wing advocates continue to resist calls for gun control amid the ongoing acts of gun violence in the United States which sees little sign of abating.