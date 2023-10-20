Pedro Argote, Maryland father who lost child custody battle case amid divorce proceedings wanted in shooting death of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson at his Hagerstown home. Maryland judge had proceeded over divorce case.

A father who lost a child custody battle case has been identified as the suspect in the Thursday night slaying of a Maryland judge – who presided over the case.

Pedro Argote, 49, is being sought in connection with the shooting death of Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, who was gunned down in his driveway in Hagerstown.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying that they were seeking the whereabouts of the ‘enraged’ dad, believed to be driving, ‘a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, displaying Maryland registration plates 4EH0408.’

Maryland dad loses divorce case and child custody

‘Anyone with information in reference to Argote’s location is asked to not approach him but to immediately notify law enforcement,’ the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. ‘This continues to be an active investigation, certain details of the case will not be released to the public by law enforcement.’

Court records indicate that Wilkinson oversaw Argote’s divorce proceedings — which was the only case on the judge’s docket Thursday, hours before he was shot dead. Argote according to a Friday press conference, was not in attendance during judgement.

Wilkinson signed an order saying there was to be no visitation or contact between Argote and his children, or their mother, according to the partial judgment in the divorce case cited by The Herlad-Mail.

The judgment also granted Argote’s ex-wife ‘sole use and possession of the family home’ and barred the husband from entering the property.

Argote has been ordered to pay the woman child support of $1,120 a month for their four minor children, according to the court document.

Argote is described as 5 feet 7 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes with Maryland plates.

Wanted man is believed to be armed and dangerous

Maryland State Police deployed troopers Thursday night to protect other judges living in Washington County for ‘precautionary reasons.’

Wilkinson was shot outside his Hagerstown home around 8 p.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The judge was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The Maryland Judiciary released a statement Friday addressing Wilkinson’s killing.

‘As we grieve his loss, we ask that you keep the Wilkinson family in your prayers and please respect their privacy,’ the letter read.

‘The Maryland Judiciary is actively engaging with law enforcement to assist in resolving this matter and to ensure the safety of our judges, staff, and visitors, which remains our top priority.’

Wilkinson had been an associate judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit since 2020, according to his profile on the Washington County website. He was born in Guam in 1971 and earned his degrees from the University of North Carolina and Emory University School of Law.