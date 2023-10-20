Maryland Judge Andrew Wilkinson shot dead outside home: no arrests

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Maryland judge shot dead in his driveway: no arrests

Maryland circuit court judge, Judge Andrew Wilkinson shot dead in his driveway as state troopers are dispatched to the homes of other judges. No arrests.

A Maryland judge was shot dead in the driveway of his home Thursday night, with police saying they had yet to identify a suspect or make any arrests.

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found in the driveway of his Hagerstown home around 8 p.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilkinson, who suffered gunshot wounds, was taken to Meritus Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Is suspect prior criminal convicted by judge?

The sheriff’s office has not yet reported any arrests or released any suspect description.

A motive for the slaying is unclear. The case remains an active homicide investigation.

Wilkinson has served in Washington County’s 4th Judicial Circuit since January 10, 2020, according to his bio.

Former state representative, Neil Parrott, confirmed the judge’s death on X.

‘Horrible news in Washington County tonight. It appears that Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot multiple times and has passed away,’ he tweeted.

‘It appears that Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot multiple times and has passed away. Police are actively searching for the murderer. Please pray for our police and for Judge Wilkinson’s family at this time.’

Maryland state troopers have been dispatched to the homes of other judges to provide protection, according to ABC 7 News.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they will hold a press conference regarding the case but have not announced when that will take place.

Hagerstown, Maryland is some 80 miles northwest of Baltimore.