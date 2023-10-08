Did you erase the videos? Ohio social worker, 24, has sex with...

Payton Shires, Columbus, Ohio social worker and counselor accused of having sex with 13 year old boy under her care. Indiscretion found out after boy’s mom came across text messages on the victim’s phone.

Have you deleted the videos? A licensed social worker counseling juveniles in Columbus, Ohio has is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old boy.

The Columbus Division of Police SWAT team took Payton Shires, 24, into custody Friday.

The counsellor been charged with one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Did you delete the videos?

Shires was accused of having sex multiple times with the teen, who was a client assigned to her for counseling. The woman was formally employed by the National Youth Advocate Program, WBNS reported.

During police questioning the victim said he and the counselor having sex multiple times during the month of September. The boy said they were physical in different locations in Columbus.

The teen’s mother called police in late September after finding text messages between her son and Shires, according to court records. The victim’s mom came across text messages that inquired whether the teen had ‘deleted the videos’ and if his mom had seen them or the messages.

Detectives found a video on the teen’s phone that showed him and Shires having sex and engaging in other sexual acts around the city of Columbus.

Shires allegedly admitted to having sex with the teen while on a call with the teen’s mother and detectives, WBNS reported.

Abuse of position, trust and power

State records show Shires acquiring her counseling license being issued on June 12, 2023, and previously working for the National Youth Advocate Program.

The program, which supports families in the foster care system or who need advocacy, would not disclose why she stopped working for them, citing confidentiality and the ongoing police case.

Shires appeared in court Friday and had her bond set at $500,000. The woman remains booked in the Franklin County Corrections Center.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female counselor abusing her position of authority, trust and power and subjugating her teen male victim.