Mina Nazari, Modesto, California mom stabs 5 year old daughter, Sana Akra to death while dad was at work. Mother had been dealing with mental health issues.

A ‘depressed’ California woman is alleged to have fatally stabbed her 5 year old daughter to death over the weekend, while the father was at work.

Mina Nazari, 34, is accused of killing the child, Fatima Sana Akra at the family’s Modesto residence on Saturday.

The child’s father who had returned from work called 911 to report that his wife had slain their infant daughter while he was at work.

Mental health issues

Akram was pronounced dead at the scene. Nazari was also arrested at the scene. Modesto police said another child was found unharmed, the Modesto Bee reported.

A GoFundMe established for the slain girl stated that Nazari had been dealing with mental health issues, including depression.

‘Many times, there’s a stigma associated with going out of the family asking for mental health supportive services,’ said Gulshan Yusufzai, the executive director of the Muslim American Society Social Services Foundation.

Yusufzai revealed that members of the South Asian community rarely seek help until it is too late. The stresses of adapting to life in America, especially for refugees, further burden those who are also traumatized.

Nazari is facing murder charges, in addition to attempted murder and child endangerment. She remains jailed without bail.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive.