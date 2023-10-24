Maryland Hit and run driver kills Franklin Mendez then drives 2 miles before discarding his body from his windshield and dumping New Carrollton victim in quiet street.

Psychopath driver. Maryland authorities are seeking to locate a driver who was caught on surveillance footage ‘nonchalantly’ going around his car before dislodging a dead body from the windshield, all the while smoking a cigarette before driving off.

Horrified neighbors called Prince George’s County police shortly before 4am on Saturday when they saw the body of Franklin Mendez lying half naked and dead in a ditch outside their homes in Ardwick Ardmore Road.

Mendez, 28 of New Carrollton had been struck by the car in Annapolis Road earlier that morning in a hit and run and carried two miles along the highway before the driver pulled into the quiet back street and dislodged the victim’s body from his windshield.

Undeterred driver casually removes victim’s body off windshield before driving off

Ring footage caught the moment the driver stopped outside the 7500 block as residents now fear the driver may be a local.

Undeterred by the bright street lights, the as of yet un-identified driver took his time removing the wedged body from his battered car before pulling a U-turn and heading on his way with a large hole in the windshield.

Police believe Mendez had been involved in a traffic accident on the 8900 block of Annapolis Road when he was struck by the silver Honda.

They have appealed for help in finding the driver and say his victim was dead by the time they arrived.

‘All his clothes were gone from his waist down,’ said the neighbor whose camera filmed the incident.

Psychopath driver feared to be local resident

‘I called the police and the police came but then when I looked at the camera it showed he took his time, that’s why I think he probably knows the neighborhood,’ she told Fox 5.

‘He took his time getting out the car, he walked around and then he was round there for a couple of minutes and when he came back, he got in the vehicle, lit a cigarette or whatever.

‘And then he made a U-turn in front of my house.’

Friends of the El Salvadorean born digital creator have set up a gofundme page to help pay for his funeral.

The car involved in the incident is believed to be a 2011 to 2017 gray Honda Civic with a large white decal across the top of the back window, police said.

The car will have damage to its passenger side front bumper and fender, and will have a hole in the windshield.

They have asked anyone with information to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.