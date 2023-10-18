Malibu driver kills 4 women after losing control of car along PCH after race speeding with another vehicle in area known as Dead Man’s Curve.

A multi car crash in California has left four women dead and two others injured after a male driver lost control of their automobile and fatally striking his victims as they stood along the side of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, authorities said.

The un-identified driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed twice into parked cars, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When the driver hit the second set of parked vehicles, he fatally struck four ‘innocent’ female pedestrians who were standing on the side of the road, authorities said.

Two other victims were rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 21500 block of Pacific Coast Highway, in the area infamously known as ‘Dead Man’s Curve,’ NBC4 Los Angeles reported.

The male driver, said to be 22 years old, was initially detained. A sobriety test was administered, and authorities said Tuesday night that drugs and alcohol did not seem to be a factor.

On Wednesday morning, a sheriff’s spokesperson said the driver was arrested. The suspect was not publicly identified, nor were the possible charges against him announced.

At least four vehicles were believed to be involved in the collisions, ABC7 reported.

Bodies were visible at the scene, along with severely damaged vehicles. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that speed was likely a factor in the crash.

‘As soon as it happened I knew exactly what it was — car accident. It’s happened here a lot,’ Malibu resident Barron Miller told reporters at the scene.

Non stop drag racing

Authorities are investigating whether two drivers may have been street racing at the time of the collision. Residents in the area say it has become a growing problem along that stretch of PCH.

‘Since COVID there has been an increase of incredible racing up and down this highway, all night long,’ Joan Zoloth of Malibu said.

Adding, ‘The drag racing is non stop.’

‘People in the community have complained and are really concerned,’ Zoloth added. ‘And then you have something like this.’

Pacific Coast Highway was shut down in both directions between Las Flores Canyon Road and Carbon Canyon Road. The highway remained closed Wednesday morning, with no estimate of when lanes would be reopened.

‘This one’s tough. There’s just a lot of carnage, just metal carnage,’ L.A. County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher Berkoh said. ‘Anytime you come and there’s four bodies that didn’t survive, that’s a tough one to watch.’