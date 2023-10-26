Robert Card X formerly Twitter account showed Lewiston shooting suspect liking right wing political pundits including posts on terrorism and mass shootings and a MAGA group. Influenced by right wing extremism?

Robert Card, the alleged Lewiston shooting suspect who fatally gunned down 18 people and injured 13 others in three separate shootings in Maine, Wednesday night is reported to have liked a number of ‘right leaning’ political posts along with posts discussing mass shootings and terrorism on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A review of the gunman’s Twitter page before the service pulling his page showed Card liking posts by X’s CEO Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban as well as a professor who studies terrorism and a number of prominent conservative politicians and pundits, including Donald Trump Jr. and right wing pundit, Tucker Carlson. He also liked and shared posts by CNBC, as well as posts on finance.

A regard on social media, identified Robert Card’s since removed Twitter account as: @RobertC20041800 – Joined November 2022, with 14 following and 24 followers.

Note : Some of Robert Card Twitter feed before it got cut off.#MassShooting #MassShooting pic.twitter.com/vGY0mdD8GS — Syed Jaffer (@SyedJaffer1995) October 26, 2023

Guns, trans and lunatics

In March, Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine, Robert Card liked a tweet by Trump Jr. that read, ‘Given the incredible rise of trans/non-binary mass shooters in the last few years… by far the largest group committing as a percentage of population… maybe, rather than talking about guns we should be talking about lunatics pushing their gender affirming bullsh** on our kids?’

The reviewed posts and others, see below, come amid reports of Card shooting at least 22 dead and 50 to 60 injured at a bowling alley and bar and grille in Maine, according to CNN. Card is a U.S. military veteran who had recent mental health issues, according to an internal law enforcement alert.

A police intelligence bulletin stated Card was previously committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023. It did not provide specific details about his treatment or condition.

The bulleton also said Card had reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco, Maine.

In one post reviewed by Heavy, Card ard reposted a CNBC story on X that was headlined, ‘WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody after 10 months, Biden says.’ Under it, Card eerily wrote on X, ‘Mass murderer for a wnba player great job keep up the good work.’

Some of Robert Card Twitter feed before it got cut off.#MassShooting pic.twitter.com/MpHT9mkjDB — Tony (@Tonyi81b4u) October 26, 2023

Intrigue in terrorism

A number of his post likes were of CNBC stories. The only post on his X page was a repost of a tweet from CNBC’s Jim Cramer, which read, ‘All day today you will hear short or under invested bears tell you how last night’s fed actions did nothing or hurt finance and the country. Go read the story of the Odyssey, the part about the sirens. Be Ulysses because they are wrong.’

Card only followed a few accounts on X. They included a conservative MAGA page called Proud Patriots, along with Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, CNBC, Joe Rogan and ‘@ProfAsifNawaz,’ whose page says he is an ‘Assistant Professor of International Affairs & History @UMaine, Terrorism, International Conflict, Muslim Politics.’ The professor’s name is Asif Nawaz.

Nawaz’s biography says: ‘His research focuses on countering violent extremism and the organizational dynamics of terrorism, such as lethality and longevity of terrorist groups. Dr. Nawaz specializes in the Middle Eastern and South Asian politics and his research utilizes interdisciplinary approaches to study the democratic attitudes and the rise of political Islam and terrorism in the Muslim world.’

Card liked a post by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, which read, ‘President Biden has already caused record inflation. Now, his reckless refusal to negotiate could lead to a first-ever default. I am prepared to clear my calendar. Mr. President, what are you afraid of?’

He also liked a video by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The caption on the post read, ‘The trans movement, it turns out, is the mirror image of Christianity, and therefore its natural enemy. People who believe they’re God can’t stand to be reminded that they’re not.’

Card also liked a post by right wing political commentator Dinesh D’Souza that read, ‘An assault weapons? Well, cars kill more people than guns do. But we blame the drivers. We don’t ban large or fast cars. We understand that cars, like guns, don’t act by themselves. The blame lies with the people who operate these mechanical devices. Common sense 101.’

Robert Card Facebook ID, Suspect in Lewiston Maine mass shooting His facebook now is suspended #Maine #Lewiston pic.twitter.com/KTf7y9wmNZ — Breaking news 24/7 (@aliifil1) October 26, 2023

MAGA & extreme right wing political rhetoric

He liked a comment Musk made to a post by Joe Biden in which the X owner wrote, ‘Umm … the banks are melting.’ Card liked another reply by Musk that read, ‘I used to think Bannon was smart & evil, but now I realize I was wrong about the first part.’

He also liked a post by Mohamed A. El-Erian, the president of Queen’s College, who wrote, ‘#Markets continue to price in #FederalReserve rate cuts, contradicting the Fed’s projections and yesterday’s explicit statements by Chair Powell If anything, the extent of the cuts has deepened post the Chair’s press conference Sets up an interesting reconciliation process ahead.’

Card also liked a post by a conservative page named Catturd that read,

Reports Heavy: ‘Good morning …When you don’t have the will of The People … you cheat, lie, fudge numbers, force lockdowns, illegally change election laws, run out of ink, make sure the voting machines don’t work in Republican areas only, hire 2000 mules, call voter ID racist, shut down counting on election night, do ballot dumps in the middle of the night which miraculously have 99% Democrat votes, have your propaganda communist media lie for you, count for weeks until you get your candidate to pull ahead then immediately shutdown counting, and arrest your political opponents to win.’

The alleged gunman also liked a post by a man named Daniel Baranowski, who defines himself as an ‘ultra MAGA conservative,’ who wrote, sharing a picture of Musk: ‘This man spent $44 billion to buy Twitter so you and I can openly communicate! And the Democrats are LIVID.’

The death toll of 22, which could rise, is the largest from a mass shooting this year. The U.S. is currently on pace to meet or surpass the previous record for the most mass shootings in a year, which was set in 2021 with a total of 690, according to Gun Violence Archive (GVA) data.

Right wing advocates continue to resist calls for gun control amid the ongoing acts of gun violence in the United States which sees little sign of abating.