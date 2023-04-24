Tucker Carlson fired from FOX News after Dominion $787 million payout debacle as the rabble rouser journalist is finally person non gratis at the conservative outlet. Had privately shared doubts of conspiracy but had played part for ratings as the media personality and cable giant ‘part ways’.

Perhaps he can finally be the independent journalist he has alway claimed to be. Head jewel of FOX News nightly line up, Tucker Carlson and the media outlet have ‘agreed to part ways’ according to a memo the cable giant announced Monday.

‘We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,’ the company said in a short statement.

Carlson’s last episode of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ was Friday, Fox News said, though he didn’t make any reference to his impending exit on the program. At the end of that episode, Carlson told views ‘we’ll be back on Monday.’

Carlson, a star host for the conservative media powerhouse, leaves Fox News less than a week after Fox settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for over $787 million over the cable company’s lies about the 2020 election.

Before the lawsuit was settled, embarrassing texts revealed Carlson along with other Fox News stars slamming his network’s coverage of the 2020 election.

Who’s head is next to roll & the end of a rabble rouser?

In the wake of the multi-million dollar payout, rumours were circulating that heads would roll in the aftermath, especially those of notable talking heads who consistently talked up claims of fraudulent voting, notably Maria Bartiromo & Jeanine Pirro who were slated to be fired according to a recent RadarOnline article.

Carlson’s show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, was the gleaming jewel of Fox’s nightly line-up, drawing in 3.5million viewers every night.

But a series of recent controversies including the Dominion claims and his own comments about the January 6 riots led him into hotter water than even he was used to.

It’s unclear how long he had left on his contract, or whether Fox will pay severance. A 2020 report by CNN’s Brian Stelter listed his salary as $10million-a-year.

An interim roster of hosts will take over in Carlson’s absence until a permanent replacement is chosen. It remained unclear where Tucker Carlson would end up next as his stable of followers are sure to follow him where ever he decides to end up next.