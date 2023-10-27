Hailey Silas, OK young mom suffering panic attacks and arrested for repeatedly calling 911 found dead days later on a Tennessee barge in mystery death.

An Oklahoma woman has been found dead on a barge in Tennessee, six days after she was arrested for repeatedly calling 911, asking for help.

Hailey Silas, 22, was found deceased just after 7 a.m. on Saturday 21st October, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The body of the young mother, from Luther, OK, was discovered by workers during a routine inspection of the barge on the Mississippi River.

It is unknown how or why Silas got aboard the barge nor how long her body was on the barge. Crews had previously inspected the barge, Friday night at 11pm. The mother of a four year old’s cause and manner of death continued to remain unknown pending the results of an autopsy.

‘I just want to know the truth. What happened?’

Silas had been arrested on October 15 after calling 911 several times from a gas station, asking police to give her a ride out of the city because she was scared of something, according to local reports. When the police responded to her calls and arrived on the scene, she told them she was having a panic attack.

The police then handcuffed Silas and took her to the station. The young woman told the police she was scared and confused and asked to be taken to a ‘psych ward.’

Three days later, on October 18, she pled guilty in court to the misdemeanour of communicating a false alarm, according to Arkansas court records. Silas was found dead three days after appearing in court. According to officials, she was not found with any identification, WREG reported.

Silas leaves behind a 4 year old son.

‘I’m just trying to figure out what’s going to be the best way to let her son know his mother is no longer here,’ said Silas’ former partner of seven years, Cesar Perez, who says he is yet to find out how she died.

‘I just want to know the truth. What happened?’ Perez reiterated.

No foul play suspected

Silas’ mother, LaRena Darrow, told WREG that she spoke to her daughter Thursday night,

and that Silas had sent her ‘a couple pictures of her on a bridge and she looked so happy’.

The grieving mom added: ‘And she was about to go sing karaoke and that was the last time I talked to her.

‘She was an amazing mother. My grandson is missing out on such a wonderful person.

‘She was such an angel.’ It was unclear what brought the OK resident to the border between Arkansas and Tennessee, with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office saying it doesn’t believe foul play was involved, WREG reported.

On Monday, Chief Anthony Buckner called the investigation ‘extremely unusual’, as the cause of Silas’ death remains unknown.