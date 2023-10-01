Greg Beckett Wells Fargo executive suicide death a cautionary tale of jaded, stressed out workers compelled to maintain corporate goals amid personal crises. Understanding what led to a high powered banker to jump to his suicide death.

A banking executive is reported to have taken his own life in ‘dramatic fashion’ earlier this year, leading to the man’s family struggling to comprehend what went wrong.

Greg Beckett from Bridgeport, New Jersey, had been working at the headquarters of Wells Fargo in Wilmington, Delaware when he jumped from the office boardroom on the 14th floor to his suicide death in January.

The Wells Fargo executive left no suicide note nor showed any signs of distress in the days, weeks and months before his death according to friends, family and co-workers.

Seeking answers

Beckett had been responsible for Wells Fargo’s internal controls, aimed at safeguarding the bank from risks but his workload had steadily increased leading to longer hours and increased stress.

His job appeared to become all-consuming with long days and meetings running as late as 11pm.

On the night of his death, Beckett stopped responding to text messages and phone calls.

When his family became concerned, his brother and sister-in-law thinking he might have been involved in a car accident, went to his office in search of his vehicle, only to find the parking lot blocked by police.

Beckett’s sudden death made little sense to his loved ones with the exec’s life outside of work seemingly going well.

The bank worker had recently moved in with girlfriend, Giovanna Muraca, and her daughters.

Private trauma

He loved his pet dog and would go to great lengths to make people smile, such as dressing up as Barney for his niece’s 2nd birthday party reports Wall Street Journal.

He was also known for discussing the latest drama on the Real Housewives with his friends’ wives and helping out his parents with household chores each week.

But nothing in the worker’s personal life hinted at the trauma it is now believed Beckett was privately dealing with.

A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo expressed sadness for the loss of their colleague in a statement noting how it hard to pinpoint the reasons behind such tragedies.

‘We’re deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague. Greg was a valued member of our team. As we all know, it’s virtually impossible to identify a reason when a tragedy like this occurs. There is nothing more important to all of us at Wells Fargo than our colleagues’ well being,’ a statement read.

Worker mental health woes

After his passing, a manager in another department noted how Greg had been working on several high-stress projects for an extended period of time.

‘If we don’t find healthy ways to address it, there will be negative consequences of one form or another,’ the manager warned.

Greg’s brother, Dave Beckett, expressed surprise that no senior executives from Wells Fargo attended their fellow worker’s memorial service, although some of his colleagues did. The bank sent flowers as a gesture of sympathy.

When a human resources worker later contacted Dave to provide information about his brother’s life insurance and final paycheck, she had not been briefed on the circumstances of his death.

Upon learning the details, she reacted with shock quickly ending the call.

‘He had personal accountability to that place, and that place had no accountability to him,’ Dave told the Wall Street Journal.

Record suicides in America

Scott Powell, the chief operating officer at Wells Fargo, stated that the bank’s top executives were informed of Greg Beckett’s death, and the company communicated with employees about it. Senior human resources personnel were also on site to meet with employees.

Wells Fargo had been encouraging employees to return to the office and told its Wilmington-based employees that they didn’t need to be in the office the week following Greg’s death.

It appears the message got lost with many employees having already come back into the office when they received the advice.

Returning workers noticed that the conference-room window from which Greg had jumped had been boarded up.

The episode is not an isolated case. Every year, several hundred workers take their lives at their workplaces leaving family members bereft and colleagues grappling with unanswered questions.

Last year, a record 50,000 Americans took their own lives, representing a 2.6 percent annual increase, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mental health crises in America

The CDC said suicides have been increasing almost every year since 2006 — with exceptions in 2019 and 2020.

‘Nine in 10 Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis,’ Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement at the time. ‘The new suicide death data reported by CDC illustrates why. One life lost to suicide is one too many. Yet, too many people still believe asking for help is a sign of weakness.’

During the pandemic, the number of workplace suicides decreased as more people worked from home but as workers returned to the office the numbers have once again risen.

Employers are encouraged to look for indications that their coworkers may be struggling but detecting such signs is challenging with the underlying issues elusive.

Some individuals may choose to end their lives at work to spare their loved ones from discovering their bodies, while others may see it as a way to convey their sense of mistreatment in the workplace.

For the companies, responding to such tragic events is also a challenging task.

Executives must demonstrate compassion for their employees and the victim’s family while also respecting the privacy of personal matters. Corporate profits on the other hand continue to be unparalled, with a recent report telling of US banks generating record $80bn first-quarter profits in 2023 despite market turmoil.