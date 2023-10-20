Fraser Bohm Malibu speeding driver id as star baseball player gifted BMW by millionaire parents, who killed 4 Pepperdine students. Speeding driver lived flashy life he shared on social media.

The 22 year old California man who fatally crashed into four Pepperdine University sorority sisters along the Pacific Coast Highway earlier this week has been revealed to be a star baseball player who was gifted his $32K BMW by his multimillionaire parents.

Fraser Michael Bohm, 22, of Malibu was charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence afterthe four college students were mowed down and killed – only to be released from custody mere hours after the crash.

The victims of Tuesday’s crash, all in their 20’s, were identified as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams. They all died at the scene on the Pacific Coast Highway, CA. in an area known locally as ‘Dead Man’s Curve.’

Could serve as little as only one year in jail

All four were seniors studying at Pepperdine’s Seaver College of Liberal Arts in Malibu, and they were sisters in the Alpha Phi sorority.

Bohm, the 6’4″, 190lbs BMW driver, crashed into three parked cars which then violently ricochet into the four women, along with two others who survived- just two days after his 22nd birthday.

If the former baseball player is convicted of the felony charge, he may face two to six years in prison, according to California state law. But if a prosecutor files it as a misdemeanor, the maximum penalty is one year in county jail.

Bohm spent just five hours in jail, before being released at 7.20am, records show.

According to witnesses, an unscathed Bohn had attempted to flee the scene and had to be ‘tackled down’ and stopped by students from the nearby Pepperdine Sigma Chi fraternity.

Fraser Bohm, 22, attended private $31,250-a-year Oaks Christian High School near Los Angeles – the same school as Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie Grainge – where he was on the baseball team before he graduated in 2020.

Millionaire flashy life shared on social media

Videos online showed the blond-haired baseball player pitching for his school team.

Bohm’s $8,795,000 four-bed family mansion, which has unobstructed panoramic views of the ocean located in the Big Rock niche of Malibu, is currently for sale.

The sprawling family home also sits right above the Pacific Coast Highway – the stretch of road where the four women were crushed and killed on Tuesday.

Before deleting his Instagram page in the wake of the crash, Bohm had over 8,000 followers.

Images on his social media account showed Bohm flying on private jets, posing with celebrities, and attending swanky dinners in Los Angeles.

Records from the Los Angeles County Superior Court shows that Brooke Bohm, his mother, filed a divorce lawsuit against his father Christopher in 2017.

His bond was set at $50,000, but payment was not required for his release on October 18, because he was freed by police pending further investigation, the dailymail reported.

‘Everyone picks up their speed…’

According to the California Penal Code, he was released on the grounds that ‘the officer is satisfied that there are insufficient grounds for making a criminal complaint against the person arrested.’

As of Thursday afternoon, no new criminal complaints had been made against him.

Witnesses said that Bohm was unscathed after the incident and attempted to leave the scene until onlookers apprehended him.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Maria Navarro said that alcohol was not believed to be a factor, after officers conducted a field sobriety test.

The City of Malibu said that a ‘speeding motorist’ was to blame for the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, however officials have indicated that they believe speed was a factor.

Locals were quick to note that the area the crash happened has a notorious reputation for speeding, and the tragedy did not come as a surprise.

‘Since Covid, there has been an increase of incredible racing up and down this highway,’ Joan Zoloth of Malibu said.

‘(It is) all night long, enough that you can hear it over the waves, and we live on the beach side.

‘It’s non-stop,’ she added, claiming that others in the area have complained about ‘drag racing’ along the stretch of road.

Los Angeles County Fire Captain Sheila Kelliher-Berkoh also noted speed likely contributed to the tragedy.

‘It’s tough. Everybody picks up their speed… this is a very heavily populated pedestrian area, so it’s one of those scary things where it’s like ‘Hey people, slow down,’ she said.

Malibu has witnessed 4,000 traffic collisions on its 21-mile PCH in the last decade.

— including more than 1,500 that involved injuries. In the same time period, excessive speed was the most common violation given on more than 100,000 traffic citations, according to the city.