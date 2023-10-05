Elizabeth Hirschhorn id as serial squatter who also recently refused to leave another California residence amid her Airbnb battle with Sascha Jovanovic which has seen her live rent free in a Brentwood, Los Angeles, guest house rent free for 540 days.

How to game the system. An Airbnb guest who refuses to leave a Brentwood, Los Angeles guest house adjoining a mansion with vista views has been revealed to be a serial squatter.

Elizabeth Hirschhorn, 55, who has lived in Sascha Jovanovic’s guest home rent free for 540 days, prior to arriving at her hapless host landlord’s residence was kicked out of a $2.6million rental in Oakland, California, less than two months before moving into the ritzy Brentwood guesthouse she refuses to now leave.

Hirschhorn, 55, is demanding $100,000 to leave the luxury Los Angeles property that she rented through Airbnb in September 2021 and has been squatting in ever since.

Gaming the system

Jovanovic, who bought his palatial $3.8million mansion since 1997, has repeatedly tried to evict Hirschhorn – even offering alternative accommodation in a hotel and $2,000 to relocate.

But despite his efforts, Hirschhorn told him that she wants $100,000 to move, telling her hapless host: ‘I don’t feel safe being forced to vacate with a housing disability and the high risks of Covid-19 complications.

The Harvard-educated Airbnb guest did the same thing to a Bay Area landlord – and cited Covid-19 in that case as well before eventually settling the case in July 2021, the dailymail reports.

Hirschhorn, who previously lived in Pasadena, California, and in Tucson, Arizona, with her elderly parents, can been seen in unearthed social media photos posing with fellow alumni at the class of 1990’s 25-year reunion in 2015.

Serial squatter living rent free and embroiled in debt

Court filings reveal the current Brentwood tenant-landlord dispute being strikingly similar to the Oakland case, which also saw Hirschhorn embroiled in a dispute over cleaning, with the man from whom she initially sublet the property moving out due to her ‘hostile behavior’, leaving her alone in the house where she continued to stay despite having no tenancy agreement and paying no rent.

In that case, Hirschhorn sublet a room in a $2.6million cottage around September 2019 only refuse to move out even after the original tenant left due to her behavior.

As in the Jovanovic case, she ended up squatting in the home rent-free for more than a year and gave Covid regulations and health concerns as her reasons for staying put.

And, like in the LA legal battle, she countersued landlords Brian and Gordon Bishop – claiming their actions had been harmful to her health and accusing them of ‘negligence’.

The case was eventually settled on July 20, 2021 – just over a month before Hirschhorn moved into the guesthouse Airbnb where she has lived for the last 540 days.

Hirschhorn also recently settled another dispute – involving an unpaid $19,000 American Express credit card bill.

As in the other cases, she countersued claiming she wasn’t liable for the full amount before being ordered to pony up both the bill and AMEX’s legal costs by a Los Angeles judge in April the dailymail reported.

In the end, the case was settled after more than two years of wrangling in April with Hirschhorn forced to admit that she is on the hook for $19,037.96 plus costs and ordered to repay the money in installments of $541.67 per month.