Cindy Nicole Crow, Decatur, Alabama mother arrested after dumping newborn baby daughter in dumpster at a convenience store. Autopsy pending.

An Alabama woman has been charged with abuse of a corpse after her newborn daughter was found in a plastic bag in a dumpster at a convenience store in Decatur.

Decatur police said they were contacted on Monday about Cindy Nicole Crow, 36, who was believed to have recently given birth with no baby accounted for, WAFF reported. Police said they uncovered evidence that Crow may have been pregnant in February, but further information about her baby was not forthcoming.

The next day, police got a call about possible human remains in a dumpster at Wally World Mini Mart. There, they found a trash bag containing the body of a newborn girl. The bag was tucked into the bottom of the dumpster.

Investigators sent the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Services for an autopsy, WHNT reported.

By Wednesday, investigators had determined the baby was Crow’s and arrested her at her home in Decatur.

She’s being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Authorities had yet to rule on the cause and manner of the child’s death and whether the newborn was alive at the time of her birth.

According to police, additional criminal charges are likely as more evidence is obtained, pending the autopsy. The father of the newborn wasn’t immediately known.