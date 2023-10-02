Abducted? 9 year old goes missing during bike ride camping in NY...

Charlotte Sena: 9-year-old Greenfield girl vanishes on camping trip at New York’s Moreau Lake as fears missing child may have been abducted as Amber Alert is issued.

It was suppose to be a gathering of good friends, taking in the sites, enjoying the outdoors. Instead a weekend getaway has become a parents’ nightmare…

NY authorities have launched an Amber Alert after failing to locate a 9 year old girl who went missing during a bike ride while camping with her family at Moreau Lake State Park with her family.

Charlotte Sena, of Greenfield, NY, was partaking in a family outing, when on Saturday evening she went for a ride around the picnicking field by herself. It was the last time her family saw her.

Sena set off on Loop A on her bike at around 6:15 p.m., to prove she was ‘one of the big kids,’ only to fail to return.

When Sena failed to return within 15 minutes, her family and fellow campers went out to look for her, with police called to the scene at around 6:47 p.m.

The 9-year-old’s bike was found on Loop A, with a 100-person search party composed of state troopers, special ops, forest rangers, park police and civilian volunteers converging at the scene.

Since Sena’s disappearance, NY State Police Lt. Col. Richard Mazzone said his team had conducted an extensive 18-hour search of the park, with police believing the child is no longer there.

As of 9:45 a.m. Sunday, police issued an Amber Alert, fearing that Sena might have been abducted when she was by herself.

Along with issuing the alert, Mazzone said officials will continue to search the area for Sena, with an aquatic search team also deployed to check the nearby waterways.

More than 24 hours since 9 year old girl left to go bike riding on her own

‘We continue to dedicate all the resources that we can to find Charlotte and bring her home safe,’ Mazzone said.

It has now been more than 24 hours since Sena disappeared while going bike riding.

Sena is described as having blond hair, standing at 5-foot 1 and weighing 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

Officials described the fourth grader as an intelligent and adventurous girl who was recently elected for her school’s student council.