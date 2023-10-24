Brittany Bianchi going on high speed drunken joyride attacks cop with fingernails after being pulled over going 120mph in a 55 mph zone. 3rd DUI in 10 years.

At least she had fun. A Florida woman was arrested following an alleged drunken, high-speed joyride over the weekend.

Brittany Bianchi, 31, was pulled over for doing 120 mph in a 55 mph zone, Saturday night. During the traffic stop, the ‘visibly’ drunken woman according to an arrest report attacked a Florida Highway Patrol trooper with her fingernails.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in St. Petersburg, FHP said. A Mercedes being driven by Bianchi allegedly raced past a trooper on the Gandy Bridge.

As the trooper was trying to take her into custody for driving under the influence, she allegedly became ‘violent’ and dug her fingernails into the trooper’s hands.

If once isn’t enough, three times is lucky…

The DUI charge is Bianchi’s third offense in 10 years, FHP stated, FOX35 Orlando reported.

Bianchi was also charged with resisting officer with violence, battery on law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no insurance. At least she had fun.

FHP provided footage of the traffic stop, where Bianchi can be heard shouting, cursing, name-calling at troopers and stating that none of the charges will hold up in court.

She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where her bond amounts were assessed at $17,800, according to online records. She was released Sunday morning. At least she had fun. And then some…