Shane Murnan Oklahoma City school principal aka Shantel Mandalay faces demands for his resignation after it is revealed he moonlights as a drag queen and had once faced child sex charges.

An Oklahoma school district’s decision to hire a drag queen as a principal at a local elementary school has led to backlash with demands for the teacher to now be fired.

The decision to bring on Shane Murnan who also going by the stage name, ‘Shantel Mandalay’ as principal at John Glenn Elementary in Oklahoma City is leading to open revolt following the revelation of the educator’s prior criminal history.

Murnan was charged with possession of child pornography more than 20 years ago only for the case to be dismissed when it couldn’t be proven that the images depicted minors according to Fox News.

The left injecting an agenda into school teaching?

Murnan was working as a fifth-grade teacher at the time and resigned from his position before later re-entering the profession.

Murnan who moonlights as a drag queen was tapped for the principal role back in June, with some decrying the move as ‘liberals going overboard.’

Explained Shane Walters, Oklahoma’s head of public school education: ‘I think that the left has absolutely an agenda for our kids, that they are at war with our kids in the classroom.’

Adding, ‘What they are doing is injecting this ideology for an end goal here. Their end goal is to absolutely break down a child’s mind, break down the classroom, break down the family, and you see the results that have come from this.’

Local school district officials have resisted the ensuing backlash, asserting that they are endorsing the principal’s leadership.

‘Recently we were made aware of previous charges that were dismissed years ago,’ read a June Facebook statement on Murnan’s past. ‘We are very excited about his vision for John Glenn and for the community.’

School district stands behind choice to bring on moonlighting drag queen

The post listed Murman’s educational credentials and long history of working with children.

‘Dr. Murnan has been serving the field of education for more than 25 years and has an outstanding reputation,’ the post read. ‘He comes highly recommended from previous supervisors, colleagues, and educators.’

District Superintendent Brayden Savage also defended Murnan’s selection at the time.

School officials say Murman maintains a separate Facebook account under the Mandalay moniker that presented him in drag.

‘If I went to church this is exactly what I would be wearing,’ Murnan remarked alongside a picture of himself in an electric blue wig while extending his tongue.

Concerned parents threaten removing children from school

School officials also affirmed that the educator only dresses in drag during their own time and not on school premises. Drag make up aside, administrators are more concerned with the potential ‘saturation’ of liberal idealogue into the classroom.

Walters, a staunch conservative who once characterized teachers’ unions as ‘terrorist organizations,’ said that schools are becoming overladen with agenda-driven ideologues.

Their ultimate goal, he told Fox News, is to create a divide between children and their parents.

‘And how do you do it?’ he said. ‘You start … breaking them apart and say, listen, you’re gender-fluid. Listen, you can change your pronouns … Look at the sexual material. When the kid takes it home and their parent is outraged by it, the kids turn on their parents. This is absolutely trying to break down that family unit, so the kid is more susceptible to the most radical Marxist gender ideology we’ve ever seen to pit groups of people against each other. And frankly, it’s to create Democrat voters.’

Weary parents have since indicated if Murnan is indeed brought on for the principal role that they will pull out their children from the school.

Of note, Murnan, who participates in local drag queen story-reading events to kids, once applied to become a church minister in 2014, according to the Christian Post.