Pava Marie LaPere Ecomap Tech CEO found bludgeoned to death at Baltimore apartment as her murder is now investigated as a homicide. Was rising star recently featured by Forbes Under 30’s notables. No suspect or arrests.

A 26 year old female tech CEO who recently appeared in Forbes ‘Under 30’ noteworthy tech CEO’s was found murdered at her Baltimore apartment as Maryland authorities now launch a homicide investigation.

Pava Marie LaPere, 26, was killed by blunt force trauma inside her luxury Mount Vernon, Baltimore apartment, and her body was found by police on Monday.

No suspects have been arrested, with cops yet to disclose any possible motives. Of note, LaPere lived and worked in the same building. EcoMap’s HQ was on the main floor of the building.

Rising star

According to her social media, LaPere was born in Tucson, Arizona and was single.

According to her LinkedIn profile, LaPere graduated from Johns Hopkins University, and landed on this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 List this year for her impact work.

She is the co-founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies – which she launched at the age of 22 in her college dorm room. As well as her Forbes recognition, she was named in Baltimore’s 40 Under 40 and Maryland’s 25 Under 25 lists for innovation.

Under her leadership, the Baltimore-based startup has raised a total of $7million in funding in the last 18 months.

Officers arrived around 11:34am to her apartment complex in the 300 block of West Franklin Street on Monday, CBS News reported.

Upon arrival, they found Pava Marie LaPere dead. She had signs of blunt-force trauma, police confirmed. The medical examiner’s office took possession of the body pending examination.

According to investigators, there had been a missing person’s call made for her a short time before her dead body was discovered.

EcoMap Technologies release statement

EcoMap Technologies released a statement on Tuesday: ‘With profound sadness and shock, EcoMap announces the tragic and untimely passing of our beloved Founder and CEO, Pava LaPere.

‘The circumstances surrounding Pava’s death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time.

‘Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader.

‘Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do.

‘As a team, and on behalf of our customers and the EcoMap community, we are devastated by this loss, and we pledge our unwavering support to the LaPere family as they navigate this heartbreaking period.

‘We would also like to express our gratitude to the authorities and emergency services for their efforts and professionalism.

‘We understand the public’s interest in this story, but we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we grieve and process this unimaginable tragedy. We will share more about how we intend to honor Pava’s memory and legacy in the coming days.’

Innovative technology

The murder left tenants of the building where LaPere lived horrified.

Offered, tenant, Chris Mcnees, via CBS News: ‘That’s pretty horrifying. I mean, just for that to happen anywhere in the city is obviously a bad thing but it’s hard to imagine why this would happen specifically in this building.’

LaPere lived in an apartment building, the former site of the Congress Hotel, where one bedroom apartments rent for $1,500 a month.

According to her social media, LaPere’s company ‘uses technology to automate the process of digitizing ecosystems, from entrepreneurial communities, to industry sectors, to corporate networks and beyond.

‘Our proprietary tech allows us to create platforms that are pre-populated with information about the resources, organizations, businesses, and people within any given community, and keep that information continually up to date.

‘Our platforms help answer the question “who is doing what?”, enable organizations to engage stakeholders at scale, and provide valuable data on the makeup of any given ecosystem.’

Was featured upcoming speaker at industry forum

LaPere said that her workforce is 50 percent female and 50 percent comprised of people of color.

Her clients include The Aspen Institute, Meta, the WXR Fund, and T.Rowe Price Foundation.

LaPere was expected to speak at an industry forum in Pennsylvania on October 2, and EcoMap Technologies publicized the event yesterday – after she was found dead, the dailymail reported.

Tributes poured in for the much-loved 26-year-old following the news of her death.

Posted Mac Conwell, who knew LaPere from her college days: ‘I’m literally heartbroken.

‘I’ve know Pava Marie LaPere since she was a college student with dreams of being an entrepreneur.

‘I was there when she started her company and helped her with funding and clients, and today she’s gone because of a horrific act.

‘RIP Pava, you will be missed.’

No suspects have been named or arrests been made.