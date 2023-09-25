Failed by school: Kansas runaway, 14, shoots self dead after years of...

Jaylee Chillson, Kansas teen run-away shoots self dead in front of sheriff’s deputy after years of bullying and school failure to stem the abuse. Parents, Stacie and Jeb Chillson demand answers as they remember their daughter.

A 14 year old Kansas teen runaway who fatally shot herself in front of a sheriff’s deputy earlier this month had been bulled for years, including undergoing a sexual assault and receiving death threats according to her family.

Jaylee Chillson, 14, pulled out a gun and shot herself late Saturday, September 16, while a deputy tried to persuade her to return to her family after she ran away and went to an outdoor party in Aurora, according to a release.

Her father, Jeb Chillson, heard the gunshot while rushing to track her down — and was among those who tried to save her with CPR, he told The Messenger.

‘Failed by people….’

The schoolgirl’s death followed a period of Jaylee being treated ‘absolutely awful,’ her mother, Stacie Chillson posted on Facebook — ripping ‘those that hurt my baby’ and played ‘a part in crushing her.’

‘I’m angry with those that hurt my baby,’ wrote Jaylee’s mom in part. ‘I’m furious with those I KNOW hurt her and will talk about her now like they didn’t play a part in crushing her.’

Stacie called her daughter one of the world’s ‘brightest lights.’

‘This girl has the biggest heart of anyone I know and has since she was just a little girl,’ she wrote. ‘There wasn’t a day that went by that she couldn’t make you laugh till you couldn’t breathe. She is amazing. Perfect.’

‘Everything you could ever ask for in a daughter,’ the post continued. ‘She’s beautiful. She’s smart. She is our everything.’

But Stacie also said her daughter was ‘failed’ by people and that Jaylee was mistreated over the past year.

‘One girl was threatening to kill my daughter,’ Jaylee’s dad told The Messenger of abuse that happened at school, only for the abuse to continue online after Jaylee was pulled out of classes.

‘My daughter would come in covered in bruises and stuff like that,’ the dad said, detailing how one girl dumped rubber cement in his daughter’s hair as other students watched, while another encouraged her to cut herself.

One male student even grabbed Jaylee’s ‘crotch in a sexual manner against her will,’ the dad said.

‘The same boy was bruising her up. He took her AirPods and stole money from her.’

Chillson said he and his Jaylee’s mom, alerted several school officials about their daughter’s torment but that nothing was done about their complaints, adding that she was ‘just as miserable’ in eighth grade.

The couple, who also have four sons, eventually placed their daughter in another school in the district but she ended up getting physically assaulted there, her dad said.

‘The bullies were there. Nothing stopped,’ he said of the school where the boy allegedly grabbed his daughter’s crotch.

‘That school completely failed her — refused to do anything,’ he said, adding that her had also met with the principal, who promised him that the bullying would stop.

Except it didn’t stop.

‘Something needs to change’

Jaylee was pulled out of the school and finished eighth grade with home schooling, but that didn’t end the bullying campaign before she began high school in an online academy, Jeb said.

‘All summer she was harassed by these people via Snapchat and Instagram and phone calls,’ he told the outlet.

Jaylee had been receiving counseling for the past two years, her dad said.

‘Her therapist, nobody saw this coming. There was never any reason when this happened to even suspect this was going to happen,’ Jeb said.

‘Tons of families have reached out to me saying that their families are experiencing the exact same problems in school,’ he added. ‘Bullying is just a terrible pandemic in this area.

Jaylee’s parents maintain ‘something needs to change’ and mentioned that the entire district is in need of a ‘regime’ change.

Clay County school district to date has declined media overture for comment.