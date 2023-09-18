: About author bio at bottom of article.

Edward Druzolowski, DeLeon Springs, Florida man shoots and kills neighbor, Brian Ford for trimming trees over shared property line.

Probably not the right neighbor to ask for a cup of sugar…. A 78-year-old Florida man has been accused of shooting and killing his neighbor for trimming trees over their shared property line.

Edward Druzolowski, from DeLeon Springs, was booked into the Volusia County Jail Sunday night on a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Brian J. Ford.

Ford was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between 1880 and 1890 Alameda Drive when Druzolowski confronted him about being on his property, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook release.

Neighbor was shot after refusing suspect’s demands to leave

‘Druzolowski told detectives he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn’t leave, he shot him,’ officials stated.

Deputies who responded to the scene of the shooting after receiving two 911 calls after 7 p.m. Sunday tried to revive Ford, before paramedics arrived and took over the lifesaving efforts.

The victim could not be saved and died on the spot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Druzolowski following his arrest was being held without bond pending his initial court appearance set for Monday afternoon.

Stand Your Ground Law?

A charge of second-degree murder in Florida is punishable by a minimum of 16 and a half years and a maximum of life in prison.

It is unclear if Druzolowski would invoke Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, which justifies the use of lethal force in self-defense.

It remained unclear if the neighbor at any point threatened Druzolowski or whether the man ‘felt’ threatened.