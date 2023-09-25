Douglas Scott Hunt, Mesa, Arizona man killed at Loop 202 crash scene in Phoenix after stopping to assist crash victims early Sunday morning.

Worst-case scenario. A Good Samaritan who stopped to help at a crash scene over the weekend was struck and killed, according to Arizona police.

Douglas Scott Hunt, 34, of Mesa, AZ was identified as the victim who had stopped early Sunday morning along Loop 202 in Phoenix according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Four vehicles were reportedly involved in the collision on 202 circa 3:55 a.m. Sept. 24.

‘impairment is being investigated as a possible factor,’

The driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the day got into another crash on State Route 202 on Sunday, Sept. 24, police said in a news release.

Hunt and another person stopped to help when they saw a crash, police say. ‘While assisting, one of the good Samaritans was struck and killed,’ the release stated.

Two other drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 5-month-old infant was hospitalized in stable condition following the first collision, according to local reports.

Sgt. Eric Andrews told FOX10 that ‘another vehicle crashed into the good Samaritans’ car and pushed it’ into Hunt. ‘This is the worst-case scenario where someone who was completely uninvolved is stopping to help those that they saw were in need and ended up being the victim themself,’ Andrews told FOX10. Police say two other drivers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are still investigating and say ‘impairment is being investigated as a possible factor,’ the release said.