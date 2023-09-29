Dead American Airlines flight attendant found at Philadelphia airport hotel identiifed as Diana Ramos, a 25 year veteran from Las Vegas as questions surrounding her sudden death persist.

An American Airlines flight attendant who was found ‘unresponsive with a cloth’ in her mouth in a Philadelphia airport hotel room, two days after she was supposed to check out has been identified.

The body of Diana Ramos, 66, of Las Vegas, was discovered by cleaning staff at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott on Monday evening. Medics pronounced her dead around 10:40 p.m., according to police.

Investigators discovered e series of unopened prescription bottles in the airline worker’s room. Ramos is understood to have been on ‘several medications.’

Mystery death

To date it remained unclear how Ramos came to die, with detectives deeming her death suspicious. Authorities continued to await the results of an autopsy.

There were no signs of forced entry or a struggle and no weapons were recovered inside the room, 6ABC reported, citing police sources.

Her cause of death has not been determined, but she ‘suffered a sudden death,’ Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.

‘Everybody is still trying to figure out what happened and why her crew just left her,’ an unidentified American Airlines flight attendant told People, revealing that Ramos’ crew was based in Los Angeles.

American Airlines release statement

Ramos was a 25-year veteran of American Airlines and had reportedly been on a layover in Philadelphia after working on a flight from Los Angeles when she died, according to the airline.

American Airlines staff ‘are devastated by this news,’ a spokesperson said in a statement.

‘Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure all affected have the support they need during this difficult time,’ they added.

‘We will continue to cooperate fully with local law enforcement in their investigation.’