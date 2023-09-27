American Airlines flight attendant found dead in Philadelphia hotel room with sock/cloth in her mouth as police investigate ‘suspicious’ death. Victim, 66, was long time veteran, with unopened prescription bottles found in room.

An American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in a Philadelphia airport hotel room with a sock in her mouth, two days after she was supposed to checkout.

The 66-year-old woman from Las Vegas was discovered unresponsive by cleaning staff at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott on Monday evening and medics pronounced her dead at around 10:40 p.m.

Police are treating the victim’s death as suspicious, although sources say there were no signs of a forced entry, and the room did not appear to be disturbed. No weapons were recovered either, and there were no signs of a struggle.

Deceased flight attendant was on several medications

Several sealed prescription drug bottles were found inside the room, with investigators saying she was on ‘several medications,’ 6ABC reported.

A cause of death has not been determined, but she ‘suffered a sudden death,’ Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.

The woman’s identity has not been made public as autopsy results haven’t been released as of early Wednesday.

Small said the woman’s death was being considered “suspicious’ with the flight attendant’s death being investigated by the police department’s Homicide Detectives Division.

In an internal memo, American Airlines said the Los Angeles-based flight attendant ‘passed away suddenly’ while on a layover in Philadelphia. She had worked for the airline for 25 years.

‘The well-being of our team members is our top priority, and we will ensure that all those affected by this tragic loss have the support they need,’ the memo stated.