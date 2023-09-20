De Angelo Manning, Claiborne Parish, Louisiana toddler killed in animal attack after wandering from home. Predator type yet to be identified as boy’s mother, Angelica Marquez takes to Facebook.

A 17 month old toddler was killed in an animal attack after wandering away from his Louisiana home.

De Angelo Manning was found dead in a clearing around a half mile from a home on Winkler Road, in Claiborne Parish.

The Sheriff’s Office had been notified that Manning and a 4-year-old had been missing and walked away from the property shortly after 10am on Monday.

Shortly after, deputies found the 4-year-old wandering a half mile from the residence.

The child was treated by EMS teams and was found to be uninjured except for minor scratches, KTBS reported.

Deputies, state troopers, canine officers, volunteer firemen and private citizens continued the search for the missing toddler.

Shortly after midday, Manning was found dead in an area where timber had recently been harvested.

Sheriff Sam Dowies said the apparent cause of death appeared to have been the result of an animal attack.

The Claiborne Parish coroner directed that De Angelo’s body be sent for an autopsy.

It remains unclear what animal attacked the toddler, with officers still investigating his death.

Unanswered questions

Wrote the boy’s mom, Angelica Marquez, in a Facebook post: ‘I found out I was pregnant [with] you on my birthday it was a big surprise for me.

‘I was happy, so happy to have you, your brothers loved you so much still do you where my baby.

‘You where always smiling you will bring a smile out of people, you where amazing trust me you where my snoopy my best friend.

‘I remember the day me and your daddy chose your name while you where in my belly.

‘I remember you help me get through so much on the hard times you do not know how sorry I am that I wasn’t there.

‘I’m trying to keep calm for your brothers, I hate so much that you didn’t meet your brother, that I didn’t hold you one last time, kissed you and said I love you because I love you son, I’m so hurt and so mad.

‘I just don’t know how to get through this baby I’m so sorry.’

Following the infant boy’s death, relative Evelyn Ayala has started a fundraiser for her family.

With a target of $10,000, to help with funeral costs, the family have already raised just on $2K.

Posted Ayala: ‘My family is going through a very difficult time at the moment.

‘De Angelo Manning, son of my cousin Angelica Marquez had a fatal accident in which he lost his life.

‘We are asking to help to cover his funeral expenses. At the moment she is not receiving calls, and we would appreciate it if you could understand the situation that has happened.’

To date it remained unclear how the boy and the other child came to wander away from the family home and whether they were under adult supervision. It remained unclear if any charges would be forthcoming.