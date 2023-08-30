Yowhannes Tewelde San Francisco store clerk dies from injuries received after being beaten to death by robber stealing two cans of beer at convenience store.

At what cost the American Dream? A San Francisco store clerk viciously beaten by a robber last week after attempting to stop them from stealing two cans of beer mortally succumbed to his injuries, the victim’s family confirmed.

Yowhannes ‘John’ Tewelde‘s family told KTVU that he died shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The store clerk‘s death comes just eight months after attaining his U.S citizenship.

Tewelde, 60, fell into a coma following the attack last Thursday at a market in the Outer Richmond District located on Balboa and 41st avenues.

‘I was at home. I get a call from my mom. My dad is in the hospital. I didn’t think it was this severe. Here we are,’ Meron Tewelde, the victim’s daughter previously told KTVU.

Yowhannes, also known as John, suffered a brain injury while trying to stop a thief who attacked him while he was working at a neighborhood market.

His daughter revealed that despite undergoing two surgeries, the parent never regained consciousness.

Matters came to the fore circa, on Thursday, circa 9:30 p.m. when the man accused of the beating first came into the store and stole water. He returned 10 minutes later to steal two beers.

Proud worker treated that store like it was his.

According to the owner, Yowhannes wielded a bat to deter the thief near the front door. However, the man seen in surveillance images knocked him down, causing him to strike his head on the ground. The man allegedly then used the bat to strike Yowhannes before fleeing the scene.

The family shared that Yowhannes had acquired U.S. citizenship just eight months prior. He had also undergone heart surgery in March.

‘Right after his heart surgery, he didn’t wait to go back to work because he wanted to be there. There’s something about that community he loves. He loves everyone there,’ Meron said.

Adding, ‘[He is a] loyal, trustworthy person. He treated that store like it was his. It makes no sense why he would try to stop the guy. If that was me, I would have let him steal whatever he wanted to steal. But my dad has such honor.’

Community members have started a GoFundMe to help the victim’s family with expenses.

Rising crime in California and record shoplifting

The family says they want anyone with information about the man seen on surveillance camera to come forward and to contact police.

The un-identified man continues to remain at large.

The man’s death comes amid skyrocketing shoplifting in California and exploding crime in San Francisco amid extreme cost of living along with deepening social and income divide in the United States.