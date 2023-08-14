Walter Greer 3 year old Salt Lake City t oddler dies after boat propeller strikes and kills him after falling off boat during family outing at Utah reservoir at Echo State Park. Investigations continue.

A three-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a boat propeller at a Utah reservoir over the weekend.

Walter Greer, of Salt Lake City, had been riding in a boat with his family Sunday afternoon, just on 4.45 p.m at Echo State Park when he fell off and was struck by the boat’s propeller in what officials described as a boating accident.

Officials said the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene, and confirmed he was wearing a lifejacket, FOX13 reported.

Investigation continues

In a statement, Utah State Parks Division said: ‘Walter Greer, a three-year-old from Salt Lake City, was riding a boat with family members when he fell from the vessel. After falling in, Greer was then struck by the propeller at the rear of the boat.

‘Utah State Parks law enforcement rangers responded to the area and recovered Greer from the water, but he had already passed away. He was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

‘Along with Utah State Parks, responding agencies include Utah State Bureau of Investigation, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, North Summit Flyer District, University of Utah Health AirMed, and Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation.

‘This incident remains under investigation at this time.

‘The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to the family and to all those grieving at this difficult time.’

A family devastated

‘This is just the last thing a family wants to see happen when they come to a state park or reservoir or anything like that,’ Utah State Parks spokesperson Devan Chavez told KUTV.

It remained unclear if speed or alcohol was a factor in the boating accident. Investigators had yet to determine how the boy fell.

An investigation into the incident continues, officials said. Echo State Park is about 30 miles northeast of Salt Lake City.

The incident comes two weeks after, a six-year-old Arizona girl died after her leg was severed by the propeller of a boat driven by her mother as the girl was swimming.