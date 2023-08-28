Tailei Qi UNC graduate student at Chapel Hill id as shooting person of interest and suspected shooting suspect as police announce Asian man taken in custody and lockdown to be lifted. At least 3 injured.

A Chapel Hill graduate at the University of North Carolina, (UNC) has been identified as a person of interest in the ‘armed and dangerous situation’ on campus following reports of at least one person ‘down’ after gunfire broke out Monday at the college.

Tailei Qi, a UNC graduate student of Asian descent was identified as the active shooter, and the person of interest as identified by police. A UNC website notes Qi previously attended Louisiana State University and Wuhan University in China. It appeared the gunman was involved in the area of ‘applied physical sciences.’

Social media stated a suspect being taken into custody only for updated reports to state that the gunman was still at large as students in lock down mode at Chapel Hill, expressed fear for their lives. A follow up report just moments ago stated to the suspect now being in custody.

Physics and mechanical engineering graduate at UNC

Wrote one commentator on Twitter: ‘Suspect in UNC Chapel Hill shooting now in custody, according to authorities. Campus lockdown expected to lift soon. More details to follow. #ChapelHill #UNCShooting’

A regard of Tailei QI’S bio stated the ‘person of interest’ and assumed UNC shooting suspect being a physics student, employed as a research assistant at the university since 2022, as indicated by his social media presence. His roles included that of a graduate research assistant and PhD candidate in Mechanical engineering, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Department.

Qi’s specialization was listed as ‘experimentation on low pressure high density plasma assisted vapour phase deposition of engineering coatings and associated materials and chemical testing.’

The school website also stated in the ‘about’ section of Tailei Qi who identified as ‘He/Him’ as ‘liking running and hiking and an 800 meter champion and sixth place of 1500 meters six years ago. Along with also playing badminton, tennis and table tennis.

Just got this video from my friend who is in hiding right now during the shooting at UNC Chapel Hill. He’s watching the cops search for the shooter. pic.twitter.com/Himi8v6sJQ — Samuel Schwartz🟧 (@samschwartz03) August 28, 2023