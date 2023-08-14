Narciso Cruz Banos Texas husband, beats wife's lover to death

Narciso Cruz Banos Texas husband, kidnaps, beats wife’s lover, Francisco Antonio Serrano Romero to death after discovering wife having an affair with victim.

A Texas man is reported over the weekend to have kidnapped his wife’s lover, tied up the man and proceeded to beat him to death upon discovering she was having an affair with the victim. The man’s body was then hidden in a shipping container on the property of the husband and wife.

Narciso Cruz Banos allegedly discovered Francisco Antonio Serrano Romero, an employee at his business having an affair with his 42-year-old wife Francisca Salazar Carrizales and on Saturday bound the man’s arms with straps and a belt and repeatedly striking the victim about the head, face and body with the man’s hands, feet, along with a blunt object, leading to his eventual death according to the criminal complaint.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook release said that authorities found a body Saturday in a ‘detached structure’ on Banos’ 11555 Ezekiel Rd. property in Tomball after a woman — Romero’s wife — requested a welfare check.

Affair with bosses wife

‘Romero had been reported missing by a family member and was last known to be at the Ezekiel address,’ the sheriff’s office said.

Romero’s wife called police after he sounded injured during a phone call. Romero reportedly said he was going to stay at his boss’ house on Thursday night and then go to work the next day KHOU reported.

When that didn’t happen, the woman called Banos on the phone. The defendant allegedly admitted pistol-whipping Romero and revealed the affair to the man’s wife. After investigators arrived on scene, they found Romero dead.

‘Deputies located a detached structure on the property and found what appeared to be a human body, wrapped in plastic, secured with tape, inside the structure,’ authorities stated in the criminal complaint.

That structure appears to be a shipping container.

The defendants, the husband and his wife, non U.S. citizens, according to Law & Crime are Houston-area electrical business partners and parents of 11-year-old and a 12-year-old children.

Banos was booked Sunday on charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with evidence — namely, a human corpse. Banos’ wife Francisca Carrizales was also charged with tampering with a human corpse and was booked into the Harris County Jail.

A $600,000 bond was set for Mr Banos and a $500,000 bond was set for his wife. He was placed under house arrest and the couple may not have any contact with each other.

As part of his bond conditions, Banos will be subjected to electronic monitoring and 24-hour house arrest except for work, school, court, or necessary medical treatment. He is ordered to have no contact with his co-defendant wife and may not drink alcohol (court documents described alcohol as a ‘factor in this offense’).

Harris County court records show that Banos has a DWI on his record dating back to 1997. There was also a 2020 arrest in neighboring Montgomery County for a second DWI offense. Records show Banos pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in that case back in 2021.