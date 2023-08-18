Man splits in half jumping 750ft to his suicide death from roof...

Mandarin Oriental Hotel suicide: Unidentified man wearing pajamas leaps 750 feet to his death on top of luxury residence on top of Deutsche Bank Center at NYC’s Columbus Circle area at billionaire row area.

Another NYC luxury building suicide. An unidentified man dressed in pajamas jumped to his death from the roof of the 750ft Deutsche Bank Center, Thursday night – before plunging through the front of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

The victim’s body was split in two after hitting the hotel’s glass awning on the way down, sources said.

The incident occurred at the prestigious right-hand tower of 80 Columbus Circle, formerly the Time Warner Center, address in Midtown at 9:06pm according to police.

Horror at the Mandarin Oriental in NYC as man plunges through its marquee and ‘is split in half’ after leaping off top of 750ft Deutsche Bank Center where Jay-Z and Gisele have apartments https://t.co/TwzLDrrlfS pic.twitter.com/pyJex3GMiT — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 18, 2023

Macabre scene along Columbus Circle

‘The marquee cut him in half,’ a building employee told the nypost, who added the man was dismembered with an arm found across the street.

Construction scaffolding was also reportedly seen dripping with blood.

A police officer at the scene said the man was wearing pajama bottoms, a print T-shirt and slippers.

The victim is not believed to have been a guest at the Mandarin hotel, which lies on the top 19 floors of the 55-storey Deutsche Bank Center tower, yet is understood to have taken a service elevator to the roof before jumping, police sources revealed.

It remained unclear how the man was able to access the service elevator.

Who was the victim in pajamas and why did they jump to their suicide death?

The suicidal man was pronounced dead at the scene. Images showed the body covered in a blanket on the busy NYC sidewalk.

Glass and debris could be seen around the corpse, which lay on the street outside the twin luxury glass tower building which used to host CNN’s newsrooms and where apartments can now sell for $19 million.

The NYPD to date have yet to confirm the victim’s identity and what led to his purported suicide death, the dailymail reported.

Police said security footage from the hotel captured the entire incident and say the man was alone and no one else was involved.

There were no other injuries and no criminality is suspected at this time, cops said.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel is located in Columbus Circle on the Upper West Side across from the entrance to Central Park. A standard room with a Central Park view at the Mandarin Oriental can cost more than of $1,195 a night.

The residence boasts many well heeled and wealthy tenants, including Hollywood celebrities who own apartments at the ‘billionaire row’ residence.