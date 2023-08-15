Wrapped body of Hannah Rachel Collins discovered by South LA mom in 26 year old son’s bedroom after smelling gas odor. Son yet to be accounted for.

How did she end up there? California authorities are deliberating if a homicide was committed following the discovery of a 20 year old woman’s body wrapped in plastic at a Los Angeles home over the weekend.

Notice of the ‘macabre’ discovery came after an unidentified mother came across the woman’s body in her son’s room, Fox 11 reported.

The LAPD confirmed to the outlet officers being called to a home in the 2200 block of Wall Street in the South-Central area of South LA around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Did son murder woman discovered wrapped in plastic?

The mom told cops she stumbled across the body after walking into her son’s room in South Los Angeles just after 1 a.m. Sunday to investigate a ‘distinct gas smell.’

Responding LAPD officers found a 20-year-old woman wrapped in plastic, KTLA said. She was pronounced dead on the spot by paramedics.

A report via KABC-TV identified the deceased woman as Hannah Rachel Collins. The report gave a conflicting account and stated her age as 30. Authorities had yet to publicly confirm the woman’s age or name.

It remained unclear how the woman came to die and how long she had been dead in the room or how she came to end up at the family home.

The victim was not identified, with police yet to say what led to her cause of death.

Police are seeking the woman’s son, who has only been identified as a 26-year-old man, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. The man’s immediate whereabouts were not known. It remained unclear if the son was considered a suspect in the case.

There had been no arrests as of late Monday morning, a spokesperson said.