Katherine ‘Katie’ Schneider, Saratoga, California missing teen’s body found over the weekend close to where her unoccupied car was found in what appears to be death as a result of a car accident.

A California mother has revealed human remains found near a discarded car in Santa Clara County are those of her missing daughter, most likely killed in a car accident.

Katherine ‘Katie’ Schneider of Saratoga was confirmed by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office to the family to be the remains of the missing teen.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced the finding of human remains Sunday near Castle Rock State Park. The car of the 17-year-old was found on Skyline Boulevard in the same general area.

Car accident cited as likely cause of death

Schneider was last seen leaving her home on July 5th in a white 2019 Honda Accord.

Authorities recovered her vehicle last week, KTVU reported.

According to a Facebook page dedicated to finding Katie, and personal social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook belonging to Katie’s mother, her remains were found in a ravine, and it’s believed she died as a result of a car accident.

Posted Katie’s mom on Instagram in part: ‘It’s with heavy hearts that we must announce the devastating news that our beloved Katie Schneider has passed away in a car accident.’

‘It is hard to put into words how much Katie will be missed. Katie was a bright light that brought emotional vibrancy to our everyday lives. She radiated authenticity, thoughtfulness, a great sense of humor, and an unyielding determination. She taught us all how to live our biggest life without reservation,’ a statement read. ‘…Please join us in focusing on the love and joy Katie brought to us and others.’

Police stated the exact circumstances continue to be under investigation.

Missing persons in California

Sheriff’s Office officials have not publicly confirmed if the human remains are Katherine’s and are awaiting confirmation from the county’s Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) has reported a significant number of missing individuals throughout California.

Katherine was previously described as being a white female juvenile, with straight blonde mid-back-length hair, and blue eyes, 5’5 tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds.

As per NamUS data, there are currently 3,348 unresolved missing persons cases, while 3,847 cases have been resolved across the state.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Anonymous reporting is available via the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services tip line at (408) 808-4431 or PIO@shf.sccgov.org.