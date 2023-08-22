Jasmin Kennedy, St Cloud, Florida woman strangles 13 year old son to death. Victim found dead on his bed after family member calls Oseola County deputies. No known motive.

Why? A Florida mother has admitted to strangling her 13 year old son to death upon Osceola County deputies arriving at the woman’s St Cloud residence and coming across the macabre scene.

Deputies responded to the home around 7:30 a.m, following an unknown family member reaching out to local police. Responding officers found the boy dead on a bed inside the home, Sheriff Lopez said Monday afternoon during a press conference.

The boy’s mom – identified as Jasmin Kennedy – admitted to first responders and deputies on scene that she had choked her son and killed him, he said.

Additional charges pending, no known motive

No immediate motive was immediately known.

Upon her arrest, the parent was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, child neglect, and aggravated child abuse. Additional charges were pending, WFTV reported.

Sheriff Lopez said the boy’s mom is cooperating with detectives.

OCSO said the woman lived with her mom and her mom’s boyfriend inside the home, as well as her 5-year-old son. Sheriff Lopez said a family member called 911 Monday morning, but he did not elaborate on which family member made the call.