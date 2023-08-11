Manuel Suarez Perez, Hialeah, Florida man burns neighbor’s mobile home with firecrackers as six people slept inside after being told by homeowner he was no longer wanted on the property.

A Miami-Dade, Florida man is facing murder charges for allegedly breaking into his neighbor’s mobile home and lighting it up with fireworks as they slept on Wednesday night.

Manuel Lazaro Suarez Perez, 44, upon his arrest on Thursday was charged with first-degree arson, burglary, aggravated battery and six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to the mobile home park along Krome Avenue and Northwest 185th Street, Hialeah, around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, where they said a home was ‘completely destroyed’ by the fire that was started by fireworks.

Suspect threw fireworks at victims as they tried escaping torched home

Suarez Perez’s arrest report stated that six people were sleeping inside the mobile home at the time of the incident and woke up once they smelled smoke according to NBC Miami.

Police said one of the victim’s daughters, Allison Aguilar told detectives that the fire woke up everybody inside the home who scrambled to get out before it exploded.

Detectives said another victim told them that when he woke up and tried to escape the home, Suarez Perez threw several lit fireworks at him from a nearby trailer.

The victim was later taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital after sustaining burns to his back following the incident, NBC 6 South Florida reported.

Police said Suarez Perez was allegedly upset because the owner of the mobile home didn’t want him on their property anymore.

‘My mom worked very hard for that trailer … and now it’s gone.’

‘It’s very hard for us because my mom, she worked hard for that trailer,’ Aguilar said. ‘Right now, she don’t have anywhere to go.’

Suarez Perez was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, where he is being held without bond.

He appeared in bond court Thursday, where a judge ordered him to stay away from the victims involved in the incident.

‘To see (my mom) crying because all that she worked (for), now she don’t have,’ Aguilar reiterated. ‘It’s like you work for nothing. It’s very hard to see all that burn.’